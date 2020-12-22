Kenosha Community Foundation announces 2021 scholarship opportunities

The Kenosha Community Foundation is now accepting applications for a series of scholarships for 2021.
Links to application forms for these scholarships can be found at the Foundation’s website: www.kenoshafoundation.org.
Scholarship applications for scholarships are due at various dates in 2021.
Information about scholarship opportunities from the Foundation’s Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund will be announced at a later date.
Herman and Virginia Gundlach Scholarship
For the Gundlach Scholarship, the Foundation seeks applications from high school seniors:
Attending one of the eight public high schools in Kenosha County: Bradford, Harborside Academy, Indian Trail, LakeView Technical Academy, Reuther, Tremper, Westosha Central, Wilmot Union.
Have a grade point average of 3.5 (out of 4.0) or less.
Plan to attend a four-year college, university or two-year accredited technical school in Wisconsin.
Applicants may include two letters of recommendation.
Consideration shall be given to financial need and to evidence of extra effort in school or community activities. In 2020, the Foundation awarded a $3,500 Gundlach Scholarship to seven Kenosha County seniors.
Deadline for Gundlach Scholarship applications is March 4.
Bradford High School Class of ‘61 Scholarships
For the Bradford High School Class of ‘61 Scholarship, the Foundation seeks applications from high school seniors attending Bradford High School. In addition, applicants should:
Have a GPA of 2.75 to 3.5.
Plan to attend a four-year college, university or two-year accredited technical school in Wisconsin.
One or more scholarships will be given to students planning to attend a technical college or two-year university program.
Consideration shall be given to financial need and to evidence of extra effort in school or community activities; three students will each receive a $2,000 scholarship.
Deadline for Bradford High School Class of ’61 Scholarships applications is March 4.
Tremper High School Class of 1971 Scholarships
For the Tremper High School Class of 1971 Scholarship, the Foundation seeks applications from Tremper High school seniors with a 2.5 or better GPA and plan to attend an college or university in Wisconsin and may attend on a full or part time basis for the following opportunities:
Two $2,000 scholarships to seniors planning to attend a four year accredited college or university.
One $2,000 scholarship to a senior who plans to attend a two year accredited college or technical school.
Deadline for Tremper High School Class of 1971 Scholarships applications is April 6.
Rizzo Family Memorial Scholarship
The Foundation plans to award a Rizzo Family Memorial Scholarship to an outstanding Kenosha County student from Kenosha County dedicated to pursuing a health care-related career.
The scholarship is open to residents of Kenosha County who are:
A high school senior who plans to attend a two-year or four-year college or university degree at an accredited Wisconsin institution, or
A student who is currently enrolled in a Wisconsin-based college/university or accredited technical school.
In addition, the applicants must have a GPA of 3.0 (out of 4.0) or better.
The Foundation plans to award $1,000 Rizzo Family Memorial Scholarship; deadline to apply is March 4.
The scholarship was established in 2020 by the children of the late Dr. Vincent C. and Mary C. Rizzo to honor their parents and their late uncle, Dr. Michael J. Rizzo.
According to Janet Duemke, the daughter of Vincent and Mary Rizzo, “the importance that (my parents and uncle) placed on education and the love of their chosen careers was obvious to all who knew them — this scholarship fund is dedicated to their commitment to advancing the education of youth committed to health care-related careers.”
Clay Davison Legacy Scholarship
The Foundation plans to award a Clay Davison Legacy Scholarship to a Kenosha County student dedicated to pursuing a career in a field that addresses mental health challenges — including the fields of social services, psychology, and mental health care.
The scholarship is open to residents of Kenosha County who are:
A high school senior who plans to attend a two-year or four-year college or university degree at an accredited Wisconsin institution, or
A student who is currently enrolled in a Wisconsin-based college/university or accredited technical school.
NOTE: There is no grade point average requirement to apply for this scholarship.
The Foundation plans to award one $1,000 Clay Davison Legacy Scholarship; deadline to apply is March 4.
Established in August 2019 in honor of the late Clay Davison, a goal of the Clay Davison Legacy Scholarship Fund is to increase the number of providers in fields that address “mental health issues that they encounter in their everyday work and life.”
The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, actively manages over $11 million permanent endowments established by individuals, families and business organizations, and each year awards over $750,000 in grants and scholarships to Kenosha area non-profit organizations and students.