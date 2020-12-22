Kenosha Community Foundation announces 2021 scholarship opportunities

One $2,000 scholarship to a senior who plans to attend a two year accredited college or technical school.

Deadline for Tremper High School Class of 1971 Scholarships applications is April 6.

Rizzo Family Memorial Scholarship

The Foundation plans to award a Rizzo Family Memorial Scholarship to an outstanding Kenosha County student from Kenosha County dedicated to pursuing a health care-related career.

The scholarship is open to residents of Kenosha County who are:

A high school senior who plans to attend a two-year or four-year college or university degree at an accredited Wisconsin institution, or

A student who is currently enrolled in a Wisconsin-based college/university or accredited technical school.

In addition, the applicants must have a GPA of 3.0 (out of 4.0) or better.

The Foundation plans to award $1,000 Rizzo Family Memorial Scholarship; deadline to apply is March 4.

The scholarship was established in 2020 by the children of the late Dr. Vincent C. and Mary C. Rizzo to honor their parents and their late uncle, Dr. Michael J. Rizzo.