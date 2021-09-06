Kenosha Community Foundation announces schedules awarded to six county students

Established by the late Ward Cropley, the former head of classified advertising at the Kenosha News (retired in 1962 after 43 years with the newspaper), and his wife Jesse Cropley, the scholarships are to provide financial assistance to “needy and worthy students, who are desirous of and ambitious to receive a college, university or other higher education, and who without financial assistance, would be unable to acquire such college, university or higher education.”

Since its introduction in 2015, the foundation has awarded over $70,000 in Cropley Scholarships to 28 college students from Kenosha County.

Howard J. Brown Scholarship

Isabella Ricker, a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in legal studies, political science and gender and women’s studies, has been selected to receive the 2021 Howard J. Brown Scholarship — a $2,500 award.

Ricker wants to pursue a career in the legal field so that she is able to “promote gender employment equity as a lawyer or by designing public policy related to family leave, harassment, pay inequity and hiring discrimination.”