Kenosha Community Foundation announces scholarships for eight Kenosha graduates

The Board of Directors of the Kenosha Community Foundation announced that eight 2021 graduates from Bradford and Tremper High Schools have been awarded scholarships by alumni of their high schools.

Bradford High School Class of ‘61 Scholarships

The following five 2021 graduates from Mary D. Bradford High School will receive a $2,000 Bradford High School Class of 1961 Scholarship:

Kevin Ceja Lagunas plans to attend Carthage College.

Maria Galvan plans to attend Gateway Technical College.

Rylee Kekahpah plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Abigail Plebanek plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Jeffery Van Duyn plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

In 2016, members of the Bradford High Class of 1961 established the scholarship fund at the Foundation to benefit students graduating from their alma mater who plan to pursue a two-year or four-year degree at an accredited Wisconsin college or university.

Tremper High School Class of ‘71 Scholarships