Kenosha Community Foundation offers 2022 Deininger Aviation Scholarship

The Kenosha Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the Colleen Deininger Aviation Scholarship.

For the scholarship, the foundation seeks female student applicants who meet one or more of the following criteria:

• A high school senior planning to attend a two-year or four-year college or university degree at an accredited institution.

• A student currently enrolled at a four-year college/university or two-year accredited technical school.

• A student pursuing (major or minor) in an aviation related field of study.

• A resident living in Kenosha, Marathon or Green counties in Wisconsin.

Students with a grade point average of 3.0 or greater.

Consideration shall be given to applicants based upon financial need, participation in school and community volunteer activities/work experience. In 2022, the foundation anticipates an awarding of two scholarships valued at $2,500 apiece.

About the scholarship

The Colleen Deininger Aviation Scholarship was established in December 2021 by her children, Calla Ricciardi and Curt Deininger, in honor of their mother's memory and to help other women learn to fly.

"Colleen Deininger was a dedicated wife, mother, pilot, businesswoman, women's rights activist, teacher and golfer. Anything she did, she set out to be the best she could be. Above all, she was fair, hardworking and loved her family. She started her own real estate company in 1975 and advocated for women’s rights throughout her lifetime," her children said in a news release.

"She dreamed about becoming a pilot and in 1994, she achieved that goal. Flying was her passion; she participated in the Angel Flight Volunteer Network helping transport sick passengers to medical appointments. Colleen was always ready and willing to fly her friends and family where they wanted to go. Deininger had accumulated over 4,800 flight hours at the time of her passing. She tragically passed away in a plane accident in 2018."

The deadline to apply is March 7. Links to the application form can be found online at www.kenoshafoundation.org.

The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, actively manages over $14 million permanent endowments established by individuals, families and business organizations, and each year awards over $750,000 in grants and scholarships to Kenosha area non-profit organizations and students.

