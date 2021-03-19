Kenosha County area students graduate in December from UW-Madison

MADISON — The following students from Kenosha County graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a virtual commencement ceremony in December of 2020:

KENOSHA: Jacob Adamiec, bachelor of science in computer sciences and mathematics with distinction; Nathaniel Hoaglund, doctor of law, Juris doctor; Sophia Kubicki-Hermes, bachelor of science in kinesiology; Rohit Potineni, bachelor of science in computer sciences and economics; Chelsea Steeves, bachelor of science in biological systems engineering; Alondra Vazquez Rodriguez, bachelor of business administration in management and human resources; Abigail Walther, bachelor of science with distinction in forest science; Joshua Willer, bachelor of business administration in actuarial science.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Kevin Braun, bachelor of science in biological systems engineering; Lindsey Burant, bachelor of science in engineering mechanics; Tessa Doersch, bachelor of science with distinction in neurobiology; Elias Garringer, bachelor of arts in sociology; Timothy Tennyson, master of arts in political science.

SALEM: Sean Cavil, bachelor of science in biological systems engineering; Kayla Konwent, bachelor of science in retailing and consumer behavior; Tyler Mccarthy, bachelor of arts with honors in English and psychology.