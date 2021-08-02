Kenosha County students earn college degrees, honors

Upper Iowa FAYETTE, Iowa — Jennifer Stanis, of Kenosha, received a bachelor of science in psychology, cum laude, at the end of the 2020-21 spring semester at Upper Iowa University.

Viterbo LA CROSSE — The following students from Viterbo University were named to the dean’s list for outstanding scholarship during the spring 2021 semester: Kendyl Schine and Lindsay Weber of Kenosha; Rebecca Larsen of Pleasant Prairie; and Braden Gere of Salem.

Minnesota State

MANKATO, Minn. — Austin Beck, Kathryn Hawbaker and Rachael Strube of Kenosha have been named to the academic honors list for maintaining a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99 for the 2021 spring semester at Minnesota State University.

UW-Stevens Point