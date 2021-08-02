 Skip to main content
Kenosha County students earn college degrees, honors
COLLEGE NEWS

Kenosha County students earn college degrees, honors

Palmer College of Chiropractic

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The following students were named to Palmer College of Chiropractic’s dean’s list for outstanding scholarship during the spring 2021 semester: Alexander Sturino and Dianna Bindelli of Kenosha; Gina Caira and Collin Dobnikar of Pleasant Prairie; and Angela Nevoso of Twin Lakes.

Rochester Institute of Technology

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cathryn Szulczewski of Pleasant Prairies was named to Rochester Institute of Technology’s dean’s list for outstanding scholarship during the spring 2021 semester.

St. Cloud State

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Kyale Cooks of Kenosha graduated from St. Cloud State University with a bachelor of science degree in technology management.

UW-PlattevillePLATTEVILLE — The following students from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville were named to the chancellor’s list for receiving a perfect 4.0 grade point average and graduated during the spring 2021 semester: Jacob Bakich, Abigail Goodhall and Kadie Kraabel of Kenosha; Ethan Chyla of Kenosha; and Daniel Porter of Twin Lakes.

Upper Iowa FAYETTE, Iowa — Jennifer Stanis, of Kenosha, received a bachelor of science in psychology, cum laude, at the end of the 2020-21 spring semester at Upper Iowa University.

Viterbo LA CROSSE — The following students from Viterbo University were named to the dean’s list for outstanding scholarship during the spring 2021 semester: Kendyl Schine and Lindsay Weber of Kenosha; Rebecca Larsen of Pleasant Prairie; and Braden Gere of Salem.

Minnesota State

MANKATO, Minn. — Austin Beck, Kathryn Hawbaker and Rachael Strube of Kenosha have been named to the academic honors list for maintaining a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99 for the 2021 spring semester at Minnesota State University.

UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees on the following Kenosha County students at the end of spring and summer sessions of 2021: Emily Aldag of Kenosha, bachelor of science in psychology; Jared Chatterton of Kenosha, bachelor of science in finance, magna cum laude; Amy Hemken of Pleasant Prairie, bachelor of fine arts in art-graphic design; Christian Zamudio of Pleasant Prairie, bachelor of arts in communication-interpersonal/organizational; Riley Kaebisch of Salem, bachelor of science in resource management-conservation law enforcement; Anthony Klein of Trevor, bachelor of science in computer information systems-app development and support; and Nathan Loeffler of Twin Lakes, bachelor of science in forestry-mangement.

