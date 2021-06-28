Kenosha County students earn college degrees, honors

Monmouth College

MONMOUTH, Ill. — Rebecca Merletti of Kenosha was named to Monmouth College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.

Mount Mary U.

MILWAUKEE — The following students were named to Mount Mary University’s spring 2021 academic dean’s list: Sara Fulghum and Evee Wember of Kenosha; and Sharon Michael and Lisa Torres of Pleasant Prairie.

Saint Mary’s College

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Megan Berry of Kenosha was named to Saint Mary’s College’s academic dean’s list during the spring 2021 semester.

Nebraska-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — Shelby Serritella of Bristol, Lauren Vatter of Pleasant Prairie, and Dylan Hebior of Trevor were named to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s academic dean’s list during the spring 2021 semester.

Wisconsin Lutheran