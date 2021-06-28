Kenosha County students earn college degrees, honors

Upper Iowa
FAYETTE, Iowa — Maggie Kent, a human services major, and Angelique Ortiz, a business administration major, both of Kenosha, have been named to the 2021 academic dean’s list for the spring semester at Upper Iowa University.
Illinois Wesleyan
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Bailey Mattner, of Kenosha, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University. Mattner is a sophomore majoring in Political Science/Theatre Arts.
Marquette
MILWAUKEE — The following students were named to Marquette University’s dean’s list for outstanding scholarship during the spring 2021 semester:
KENOSHA: Spencer Acker, Matthew Christman, Macy Fallico, Madeline Leafblad, Katherine Lesavich, Renata Lim, Nathan Lira, Sophie Lynch, Charlotte Martin, Kenna Modory, Kayla Nickerson, Natalie Ouimet, Janaki Rawal, Anna Vignali, Amanda Zapp, Katie Zingelman.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Elizabeth Alia, Zoee Arreguin, Tim Berry, Tim Broderick, Jamal Hanson, Stella Harrington, Anna Jankovic, Sam Ledwitch, Solei Maj, Tyler Naekrsz, Vincent Rizzo, Dominic Stancato, Rhiannon Torres.
Monmouth College
MONMOUTH, Ill. — Rebecca Merletti of Kenosha was named to Monmouth College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.
Mount Mary U.
MILWAUKEE — The following students were named to Mount Mary University’s spring 2021 academic dean’s list: Sara Fulghum and Evee Wember of Kenosha; and Sharon Michael and Lisa Torres of Pleasant Prairie.
Saint Mary’s College
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Megan Berry of Kenosha was named to Saint Mary’s College’s academic dean’s list during the spring 2021 semester.
Nebraska-Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — Shelby Serritella of Bristol, Lauren Vatter of Pleasant Prairie, and Dylan Hebior of Trevor were named to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s academic dean’s list during the spring 2021 semester.
Wisconsin Lutheran
MILWAUKEE — Jared Landreman and Hanna Messersmith of Kenosha were named to the Wisconsin Lutheran College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.6 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.
University of Notre Dame
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Elizabeth VanKammen of Kenosha has been named to the University of Notre Dame’s dean’s list for outstanding scholarship during the spring 2021 semester.
U. of the Cumberlands
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Ashley Sobocincki of Pleasant Prairie was named to the University of the Cumberlands’ dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.