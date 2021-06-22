Kenosha County students earn college degrees, honors

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Will Darden of Kenosha was named to the 2021 spring semester academic dean’s list at Ellsworth Community College.

College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Dyllon Gunsolus of Kenosha was named to the College of Charleston spring 2021 President’s List with a grade point average of 3.8 or higher and at least 14 semester hours. Dunsolus is majoring in meteorology.

University of Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Olivia Kazumura of Trevor has been named to the 2021 spring semester academic dean’s list at the University of Dubuque.

Lewis University

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Rachel Fosler of Burlington and Raina Spencer of Kenosha have been named to the 2021 spring semester academic dean’s list at Lewis University. Fosler is studying illustration. Spencer is studying pre-aviation flight technology.

Upper Iowa