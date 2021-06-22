Kenosha County students earn college degrees, honors

Edgewood College
MADISON — The following area students have earned semester honors for the spring 2021 term at Edgewood College, with a 3.5 or higher grade point average: Olivia Antlfinger of Burlington; Amy Smith and Alyssa Wolf, both of Kenosha.
Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Chloe Mueller of Kenosha was named to the 2021 spring semester academic dean’s list at Florida State University.
Winona State
WINONA, MINN. — The following Kenosha County area students have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Winona State University with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher: Ethan Ficker and Kyle Hendrix, both of Pleasant Prairie; Kevin Keating of Trevor; Kayla Kerkman and Nicholas Klug, both of Burlington; and Amanda Pacheco, Olivia Prondzinski and Julia Richards, all of Kenosha.
Saint Mary’s College
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Elizabeth Medina of Kenosha has been named to the Saint Mary’s College dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
Ellsworth College
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Will Darden of Kenosha was named to the 2021 spring semester academic dean’s list at Ellsworth Community College.
College of Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Dyllon Gunsolus of Kenosha was named to the College of Charleston spring 2021 President’s List with a grade point average of 3.8 or higher and at least 14 semester hours. Dunsolus is majoring in meteorology.
University of Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Olivia Kazumura of Trevor has been named to the 2021 spring semester academic dean’s list at the University of Dubuque.
Lewis University
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Rachel Fosler of Burlington and Raina Spencer of Kenosha have been named to the 2021 spring semester academic dean’s list at Lewis University. Fosler is studying illustration. Spencer is studying pre-aviation flight technology.
Upper Iowa
FAYETTE, Iowa — Maggie Kent, a human services major, and Angelique Ortiz, a business administration major, both of Kenosha, have been named to the 2021 academic dean’s list for the spring semester at Upper Iowa University.