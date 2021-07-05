Kenosha County students earn college degrees, honors

Bradley University
PEORIA, Ill. — The following students earned degrees from Bradley University after graduating in May: Kyle Antos, of Kenosha, bachelor of science in health science; Grace Kalinka, bachelor of science in FCS dietetics; Andrew Pawelczyk, of Kenosha, bachelor of science in finance; Scott Seymour, of Kenosha, bachelor of science and master of science in administration in accounting; and Madison Pelli, of Pleasant Prairie, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering in biomedical engineering.
Drake University
DES MOINES, Iowa — The following students from Drake University were named to the dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester: Deena Alsabbah and Nadia Clark of Kenosha; Noah Cresco of Pleasant Prairie; and Paige Sala of Trevor.
Marquette University
MILWAUKEE — The following Kenosha County students graduated from Marquette University in May:
KENOSHA: Adedoyin Adewale, masters in nursing; Citlali Aviles, masters in nursing; Leah Birch, doctoral-professional in law; Niara Collins, bachelors in digital media; Emmanuel DeFaut, bachelors in mechanical engineering; Aleksander Fornalski, masters in nursing; Niki Jackson, masters in nursing; Cristin Kin, doctoral-professional in law; Madeline Leafblad, bachelors in clinical laboratory science; Nathan Lira, bachelors in mechanical engineering; Maria Montemurro, certificate in pediatric primary care nurse practitioner; Grace Sell, masters in nursing; Andrew Workman, masters in educational policy and leadership.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Megan Colvin, masters in nursing; Nate Ilada, bachelors in accounting; Michelle Knapp, doctoral-professional in law; Mark Mitmoen, masters in chemistry; Cullen Murray, masters in master of athletic training; Tyler Naekrsz, bachelors in philosophy; Catherine Pitt-Payne, masters in educational policy and leadership; Rhiannon Torres, bachelors in nursing.
SALEM: Lauren Bostanche, doctoral-professional in dentistry; Kandice Deere, masters in nursing; Jasmin Grumbeck, masters in civil engineering.
TWIN LAKES: Dan Marshall, bachelors in political science.
Northern Illinois
DEKALB, Ill. — The following Kenosha County students graduated this spring from Northern Illinois University: Jeffrey Hinks, of Trevor; bachelor of science in human development and family sciences: family and individual development.; Nathan Meade, of Twin Lakes, master of accounting science in accountancy.
Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. — Marshall Shaffar-Roggeveen of Kenosha graduated from Northwestern University with a bachelor of science degree in organizational change.
U. of Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Brandyn Falkofske of Kenosha was named to the University of Vermont’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.0 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.
UW-Green Bay
GREEN BAY — The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s spring 2021 semester academic honor rolls. Students who received honors achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.74; students who received high honors achieved a grade point average between 3.75 and 3.99; and students that received highest honors achieved a 4.0 grade point average:
KENOSHA: Adelle Capp, highest honors; Isabella Etteldorf, honors; Justin Ferkin, high honors; Sophia Loeffler, high honors; Miranda Rios, high honors; Malynn Tarczewski, highest honors.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Margaret Aide, honors; Kayla Cox, high honors.
SALEM: Siera Sieberth, high honors.
TREVOR: Steven Dallas, highest honors.
TWIN LAKES: Keegan Destree, high honors; Molly Grabarec, honors.