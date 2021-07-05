Kenosha County students earn college degrees, honors

Bradley University

PEORIA, Ill. — The following students earned degrees from Bradley University after graduating in May: Kyle Antos, of Kenosha, bachelor of science in health science; Grace Kalinka, bachelor of science in FCS dietetics; Andrew Pawelczyk, of Kenosha, bachelor of science in finance; Scott Seymour, of Kenosha, bachelor of science and master of science in administration in accounting; and Madison Pelli, of Pleasant Prairie, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering in biomedical engineering.

Drake University

DES MOINES, Iowa — The following students from Drake University were named to the dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester: Deena Alsabbah and Nadia Clark of Kenosha; Noah Cresco of Pleasant Prairie; and Paige Sala of Trevor.

Marquette University

MILWAUKEE — The following Kenosha County students graduated from Marquette University in May: