Kenosha County students earn college degrees, honors

Samford University

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tanner Fields of Burlington was named to the 2021 spring semester academic dean’s list at Samford University.

Chippewa Valley Tech

EAU CLAIRE — Robert D. Boak and Roderick O’Connor, both of Kenosha, have been named to the President’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Chippewa Valley Technical College. Students must have a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

St. Cloud State

ST CLOUD, Minn. — Trenten Stueber of Bristol has been named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at St. Cloud State University with a grade point average of 3.75 of higher. He is in the College of Liberal Arts and Mass Communications.

Wartburg College

WAVERLY, Iowa — Emerson Smith of Pleasant Prairie has been named to the Warburg College winter/May term academic dean’s list.

Lincoln Memorial U.