Kenosha County students earn college degrees, honors

Monmouth College
MONMOUTH, Ill. — Sarah Loeffler of Kenosha graduated from Monmouth College this spring with a degree in communication. Loeffler is the daughter of Mark and Renee Loeffler.
Mount Mary
MILWAUKEE — The following students graduated with degrees from Mount Mary University during the spring 2021 semester: Amy Bahr, of Kenosha, master of science in professional counseling; Raquel Jackson, of Pleasant Prairie, master of arts in education; and Lisa Torres, of Pleasant Prairie, bachelor of arts in merchandise management.
Notre Dame
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Kevin Murray of Kenosha graduated cum laude with a bachelor of business administration degree, double majoring in business analytics and applied computational math and statistics.
University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Michael McGuire of Pleasant Prairie graduated with a bachelor of science degree in wildlife and fisheries biology.
UW-Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Andrew Moyer of Kenosha graduated summa cum laude from UW-Milwaukee with a triple major in accounting, finance and information technologies.
Samford University
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tanner Fields of Burlington was named to the 2021 spring semester academic dean’s list at Samford University.
Chippewa Valley Tech
EAU CLAIRE — Robert D. Boak and Roderick O’Connor, both of Kenosha, have been named to the President’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Chippewa Valley Technical College. Students must have a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
St. Cloud State
ST CLOUD, Minn. — Trenten Stueber of Bristol has been named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at St. Cloud State University with a grade point average of 3.75 of higher. He is in the College of Liberal Arts and Mass Communications.
Wartburg College
WAVERLY, Iowa — Emerson Smith of Pleasant Prairie has been named to the Warburg College winter/May term academic dean’s list.
Lincoln Memorial U.
HARROGATE, Tenn. — Emily Friedl of Kenosha, received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine on May 15. She received her bachelor of science degree from University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and her master of science degree from Barry University. She will continue her medical training as a pediatrics resident at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio. She is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Wendel and Cheryl Friedl.