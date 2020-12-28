 Skip to main content
Kenosha County students graduate from UW-Milwaukee
The following Kenosha County students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee during virtual commencement exercises on Dec. 20 in Milwaukee (listed by hometown, college within the university and degree):

Bristol

Hattie Heller-Cavener, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts

Ashlee Samuel, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts

Hannah Wesner, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science

Kenosha

Anthony Baruffi, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering

Taylor Bell, School of Architecture and Urban Planning, Bachelor of Science

Halle Cairo, School of Education, Master of Science

Katelin Gallion, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Master of Social Work

Angelica Garcia, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration

Maria Gutierrez, School of Architecture and Urban Planning, Bachelor of Science

Kyla Holimon, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts

Timothy Jensen III, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration

Blake Kreuser, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering

Anthony Kuszel, School of Education, Bachelor of Science

Makenzee Loft, School of Architecture and Urban Planning, Master of Urban Planning

Rae-Ann Maclellan-Hurd, Freshwater Sciences, Master of Science

Autumn McCune, School of Education, Master of Science

Shanette Navarre, College of General Studies, Associate of Arts and Sciences

Scott Otter, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science

Daniel Raasch-Bowsher, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration

Lauren Schellin, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration

John Setter Jr, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering

Joseph Skurski, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Bachelor of Science

Christopher Smith, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering

Megan Taleck, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Master of Social Work

Evan Waller, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Master of Science

Jessica Wollin, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science

Pleasant Prairie

Geoffrey Chappelle, Public Health, Master of Science

Joseph Jose, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science

Beth Kaufmann, School of Education, Master of Science

Angelina LeWand, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration

Emilee Nelson, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration

Caroline Slana, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts

Morgan Studrawa, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration

Rain Taylor, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts

Kyle Tyson, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering

Salem

Elizabeth O’Hara, Information Studies, Master of Library and Information Science

Angel Spencer, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science

Trevor

Anthony Gonzalez, School of Information Studies, Bachelor of Science

Kayla Nelson, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration

Twin Lakes

Constance Carlson, College of Health Sciences, Master of Science

Elizabeth Keen, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science

