Kenosha County students graduate from UW-Milwaukee

The following Kenosha County students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee during virtual commencement exercises on Dec. 20 in Milwaukee (listed by hometown, college within the university and degree):

Bristol

Hattie Heller-Cavener, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts

Ashlee Samuel, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts

Hannah Wesner, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science

Kenosha

Anthony Baruffi, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering

Taylor Bell, School of Architecture and Urban Planning, Bachelor of Science

Halle Cairo, School of Education, Master of Science

Katelin Gallion, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Master of Social Work

Angelica Garcia, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration

Maria Gutierrez, School of Architecture and Urban Planning, Bachelor of Science