Kenosha County students graduate from UW-Milwaukee

The following Kenosha County students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee during virtual commencement exercises on Dec. 20 in Milwaukee (listed by hometown, college within the university and degree):
Bristol
Hattie Heller-Cavener, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
Ashlee Samuel, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
Hannah Wesner, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science
Kenosha
Anthony Baruffi, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering
Taylor Bell, School of Architecture and Urban Planning, Bachelor of Science
Halle Cairo, School of Education, Master of Science
Katelin Gallion, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Master of Social Work
Angelica Garcia, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
Maria Gutierrez, School of Architecture and Urban Planning, Bachelor of Science
Kyla Holimon, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
Timothy Jensen III, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
Blake Kreuser, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering
Anthony Kuszel, School of Education, Bachelor of Science
Makenzee Loft, School of Architecture and Urban Planning, Master of Urban Planning
Rae-Ann Maclellan-Hurd, Freshwater Sciences, Master of Science
Autumn McCune, School of Education, Master of Science
Shanette Navarre, College of General Studies, Associate of Arts and Sciences
Scott Otter, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science
Daniel Raasch-Bowsher, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
Lauren Schellin, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
John Setter Jr, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering
Joseph Skurski, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Bachelor of Science
Christopher Smith, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering
Megan Taleck, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Master of Social Work
Evan Waller, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Master of Science
Jessica Wollin, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science
Pleasant Prairie
Geoffrey Chappelle, Public Health, Master of Science
Joseph Jose, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science
Beth Kaufmann, School of Education, Master of Science
Angelina LeWand, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
Emilee Nelson, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
Caroline Slana, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
Morgan Studrawa, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
Rain Taylor, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
Kyle Tyson, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering
Salem
Elizabeth O’Hara, Information Studies, Master of Library and Information Science
Angel Spencer, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science
Trevor
Anthony Gonzalez, School of Information Studies, Bachelor of Science
Kayla Nelson, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration
Twin Lakes
Constance Carlson, College of Health Sciences, Master of Science
Elizabeth Keen, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science