Kenosha County students win WNA Foundation writing contest

The WNA Foundation announced the winners of the inaugural Wisconsin Civics Games Editorial Writing & Cartoon Contest, which included three local students, during a virtual awards ceremony.

Joshua Cao of Kenosha won first place in the high school writing category and Addison Palmer and Eve Brandt of Bristol got third place in the middle school writing category.

Launched during Sunshine Week — a continuation efforts by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation to increase civic education and engagement while in-person events were on hold during the pandemic — students were asked to convey their opinion about an issue related to the First Amendment through editorial writing or an editorial cartoon.

Winners, selected by local newspaper professionals, were chosen in both writing and cartoon contests.

In the writing contest, high school students were asked to write a “guest column” (500 words or less) and middle school students were asked to write a “letter to the editor” (200 words or less).

Cash prizes of $500 each were awarded to first place recipients. Second, third and honorable mention awardees received $250, $100 and $50, respectively.