Kenosha County students win WNA Foundation writing contest

The WNA Foundation announced the winners of the inaugural Wisconsin Civics Games Editorial Writing & Cartoon Contest, which included three local students, during a virtual awards ceremony.
Joshua Cao of Kenosha won first place in the high school writing category and Addison Palmer and Eve Brandt of Bristol got third place in the middle school writing category.
Launched during Sunshine Week — a continuation efforts by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation to increase civic education and engagement while in-person events were on hold during the pandemic — students were asked to convey their opinion about an issue related to the First Amendment through editorial writing or an editorial cartoon.
Winners, selected by local newspaper professionals, were chosen in both writing and cartoon contests.
In the writing contest, high school students were asked to write a “guest column” (500 words or less) and middle school students were asked to write a “letter to the editor” (200 words or less).
Cash prizes of $500 each were awarded to first place recipients. Second, third and honorable mention awardees received $250, $100 and $50, respectively.
During the virtual awards program, each student shared the story behind their submission.
Special guests Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and state Supreme Court Justice Patience D. Roggensack applauded the contest and remarked on the importance of civic engagement among Wisconsin’s youth. Legislators also congratulated their student constituents via video.
Thirteen students were honored for their civic awareness and expression.
Kenosha County piano and vocal students earn state honors
Out of nearly 30 Kenosha County students who made it to the 2021 Badger Competition, a statewide keyboard and vocal performance competition for Wisconsin students, 18 local students received at least an honorable mention.
The annual competition, sponsored by the Wisconsin Music Teachers Association, is traditionally held in-person and divided into three regions across Wisconsin. More than a hundred Kenosha students from grades 4 and up competed at the district level.