Kenosha County students winners in state Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest
Kenosha County students winners in state Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest

The following Kenosha County students were state level winners in the annual Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest, sponsored by the Supreme and Wisconsin State Councils of the Knights of Columbus in cooperation with participating local councils throughout Wisconsin:

  • Grade 8: Honorable Mention — Madison Loney, of Kenosha, Council 16022 (Pleasant Prairie), District 67
  • Grade 9: 1st Place of Haley Lebiecki, of Pleasant Prairie, Council 16022
  • Grade 12: 1st Place — Patrick Leconte of Kenosha, Council 16022.

Students were asked to write on the topic "Discuss how trusting in God during a difficult time has helped you or someone you know find the strength and hope to endure it."

Students received awards at the local and state levels of competition such as medals, plaques, certificates of merit, gift cards or cash awards/ The 1st place winning essays go on to international competition in New Haven, Conn. Winning essays are also technically on display at the Knights' annual state convention, scheduled to take place this year ion May 1 at the Grand Geneva Convention Center in Lyons.

