Kenosha News editorial: It shouldn't have taken a lawsuit to spur vaccinations at the border

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced that starting Oct. 1 immigrants will be required to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before they can become permanent residents.
That is a positive move, but it shouldn’t have taken so long.
The day before the Biden administration announced the policy change, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration in response to its new policy to require private employers with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccines or weekly testing.
As part of the lawsuit, Brnovich argued that the administration’s rule for employers is in violation of the Equal Protection Clause by “favoring migrants” who entered the U.S. at the southern border, rather than U.S. citizens.
It said that by allowing migrants to decline getting inoculated, the administration is “protecting their freedom and bodily autonomy more than American citizens,” according to a Sept. 14 article in The Hill, an independent political news site focusing on Washington matters.
Brnovich’s office said the policy represents an “unmistakable — and unconstitutional — brand of favoritism in favor of illegal migrants.”
The new rule is a positive step forward, but it’s about nine months late.
The COVID vaccine rolled out throughout the United States in January. At first it was a slow rollout, but it quickly picked up as doses became available. That is when the administration should have started a concerted effort to get those coming in from other countries vaccinated, along with our own citizens.
If there was a significant legal issue keeping them from making that mandate months ago, the government should have explained it. Clearly there wasn’t.
It didn’t make sense that the administration put out a vaccine mandate for all Americans who work at companies with over 100 people before putting out a mandate for people coming into the United States from other countries.
Why would the administration be heavy-handed for one group, but look the other way for another?
Washington’s double standard on this was irrational.