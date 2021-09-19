Kenosha News editorial: It shouldn't have taken a lawsuit to spur vaccinations at the border

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced that starting Oct. 1 immigrants will be required to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before they can become permanent residents.

That is a positive move, but it shouldn’t have taken so long.

The day before the Biden administration announced the policy change, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration in response to its new policy to require private employers with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccines or weekly testing.

As part of the lawsuit, Brnovich argued that the administration’s rule for employers is in violation of the Equal Protection Clause by “favoring migrants” who entered the U.S. at the southern border, rather than U.S. citizens.

It said that by allowing migrants to decline getting inoculated, the administration is “protecting their freedom and bodily autonomy more than American citizens,” according to a Sept. 14 article in The Hill, an independent political news site focusing on Washington matters.

Brnovich’s office said the policy represents an “unmistakable — and unconstitutional — brand of favoritism in favor of illegal migrants.”