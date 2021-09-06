Kenosha Rotary Club presents Wavro scholarships

On Aug. 17, the Kenosha Rotary Club presented the John and Judy Wavro scholarships to Grace Corcoran and Josh Resch.
Corcoran graduated from Tremper High School with a weighted GPA of 5.81. She was a four-time state qualifier in gymnastics. Her favorite class was AP psychology. She will be attending the University of Oregon where she plans to major in Political Science and double minor in Psychology and Spanish.
Resch graduated from Indian Trail High School with a GPA of 4.3. Josh is a mathematics all-star. His favorite classes are “anything math.” He will be attending Jacksonville University, where he plans to major in Finance.