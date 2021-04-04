Kenosha student helps raise millions for hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Julia Kryca, of Kenosha, was one of more than 1,400 current University of Iowa students who participated in the 27th annual student-led dance marathon which raised more than $1.4 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

The final tally raised by the students — who were inspired by the theme of this year’s dance marathon: “Rise with Resilience” — was $1,422,443.27, a total which pushed the amount of support generated by dance marathon over the course of its history to more than $31 million.

“A very popular spark word this year has been resilience,” said DM27 executive director Elizabeth Jackson. “But for our families, they’ve been resilient as they received a diagnosis, got treatment, entered remission or lost their child. The epitome of resilience is to have to go through all those challenges.”

Dance marathon’s “big event” is the celebration of UI students’ year-round dedication to the children and families who have received treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Dancers and dance marathon leadership fundraise for 365 days to reach their individual fundraising goal.