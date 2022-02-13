Kenosha teen receives state award for community service, building disability awareness

Harborside Academy eighth-grader Ashleigh Ours was presented with the 2021 “Yes, I can” Award from the Wisconsin Council for Exceptional Children on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Ashleigh Ours Harborside Academy eighth-grader Ashleigh Ours is the recipient of the 2021 "Yes, I can" award from the Wisconsin Council for Exceptional Chil…

The Yes I Can! Awards honor students with disabilities who excel. These awards celebrate the achievements of children and youth with disabilities; encourage these individuals to seek their highest potential; and increase public awareness of the abilities, aspirations, and personal qualities of those with disabilities.

Ashleigh is this year’s female recipient for the State of Wisconsin, and her nomination will be sent to the national level for which recipients will be announced in January 2023.

Ashleigh received the award for her academic progress and community service. She was nominated after she created and initiated an ADOPT the Resident fundraiser last spring to bring joy to residents at Brookside Manor while raising money for theHIKEFUND.org, a charitable program through Job’s Daughters International that helps provide financial services to families in need of communication devices.

Since her first initial fundraiser, Ashleigh has accepted a year as the Wisconsin Job’s Daughters’ Youth HIKE coordinator and is in charge of planning, promoting and implementing fundraising and awareness of the HIKE Fund in Wisconsin. She will remain in the position until August and has a goal of raising a minimum of $5,000 while bringing awareness to local families.

Ashleigh currently is holding a fundraiser for individuals to donate and, in return, she sends personalized video messages. In August 2021, she raised $1,000 in her first month and has raised more than $2,700 on her own through communications to local lodges and social media.