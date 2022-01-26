Kenosha Unified board reduces COVID-19 quarantine period; mask mandate still drawing fire

The Kenosha Unified School Board Tuesday voted to reduce the number of days staff and students are required to self-isolate following a positive COVID-19 test or the onset of symptoms.

The board voted 5-2 on the administration’s recommendation that reduces the number of self-isolation days from 10 to five, allowing for staff and students to return to the classroom on the sixth day if symptoms have improved and they are fever free for 24 hours without the use of medication. Individuals who test positive but show no symptoms must also isolate for five days, according to the policy.

As before, individuals must also provide the district with results of their positive test. Currently, anyone entering district buildings must wear masks in accordance with KUSD's "Better Together" plan for the 2021-22 academic year.

Board members voting Tuesday to approve the changes to the self-isolation policy were Mary Modder, Atifa Robinson, Todd Price, Rebecca Stevens and School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams.

Board members Todd Battle and Tony Garcia voted against the recommendation. Both are proponents of changing the plan to include that mask-wearing be optional for anyone spending time in district buildings.

Continued debate

Many who attended Tuesday's board meeting in person continued to urge the board to revise the plan, including the district’s mask requirement, so that it is optional rather than mandated. Others, including parents whose children are immune-compromised, asked the board to continue the policy as is and not reduce the number of self-isolation days. More than a dozen people spoke, and the board extended public comments, normally limited to 45 minutes, to nearly an hour.

Modder, who motioned to approve the administration’s current revisions to the plan, said she realizes that not everyone would be happy with the reduction in the number of self-isolation days.

“We are trying to keep the children in schools as much as we can, and we’re trying to be as safe as we can," she said. "It’s a balancing act."

During deliberations, Battle suggested that the plan be revised to include that masks be optional, but he offered no motion.

“We’ve heard a lot of testimony on cases for and against this," he said. "Personally, I think it should be optional, and we let parents and families decide."

Later, Garcia, who attempted to introduce a new motion to make masks optional, could not proceed, as Adams directed that Modder’s motion be voted on first, and that if it failed, the board could then consider the new motion.

Adams’ action was met with shouts from the audience that her direction was in violation of Robert's Rules of Order. However, under the parliamentary procedure, only one main motion can be considered. Modder’s motion, which was seconded by Robinson, had taken precedence.

The board voted, but as the shouts continued, Adams gaveled and ordered the meeting to recess before resuming.

Other revisions

The plan revisions also reduce the time individuals exposed to a COVID-19-positive individual on district property must isolate from 14 to 10 days, if they develop symptoms. Fully vaccinated individuals who develop symptoms following exposure can return sooner if they have been symptom-free for 24 hours and provide documentation for a negative test during their five-day quarantine window.

The revised policy also reduces the number of days schools are required to switch from in-person to virtual learning from 14 days to five days. Currently, Unified schools switch to virtual learning when they are at or above the 3% threshold for COVID-19 cases in their respective buildings.

Earlier this month, 31 of the district’s 40 schools made the switch to virtual learning amid a community-wide surge in COVID cases as the omicron variant swept the country. Those schools have since re-opened for in-person learning, according to district officials.

Lightning-rod topic

The district’s "Better Together" plan continued to be a flashpoint among residents who attended Tuesday night’s meeting, both in person and virtually.

Shawn Faulkner, who attended the meeting in person, called for an end to the mask mandates and to the district’s “ambiguous 3% virtual school mandate,” saying that such policies are having an adverse effect on literacy and child development.

Aaron Becker, who also attended in person, took issue with the virtual mandate, adding that at the “very least,” the threshold should be raised to 30 to 40% before sending students home, because vaccines are now available for students at the elementary level. Becker pointed to the district-wide report card score of 56 that indicates it meets “few expectations” and to a 53 for achievement in English and math by state educational achievement measures.

“This is a direct consequence of this never-ending nonsense where perfectly healthy kids are stuck at home staring at computer screens, eating Cheetos all day, so we can all pretend they’re learning,” Becker said, eschewing the argument that they are in the “same boat” as other districts.

“Kenosha should be leading, not just making excuses,” Becker added.

Jozlynne Williams-Ivy, a Kenosha minister who teaches in Indiana, attended Tuesday's meeting virtually and said every day she faces compromising her health in classroom settings. She has taught both virtually and in hybrid virtual and in-person learning situations.

“Teaching virtually is difficult," Williams-Ivy said. "We saw them fall behind. We saw them lose focus and attention."

Williams-Ivy said she wears a mask and eventually got vaccinated, admitting she didn’t know whether it would help. She also said she realizes that no one will ever be satisfied with the decisions the School Board makes, but the district is making the effort because people will suffer and die otherwise.

“We have to do something," Williams-Ivy said. "I know no one is going to be satisfied, but I’m hoping you all can come to a viable solution."

