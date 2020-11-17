Kenosha Unified moves students to all-virtual instruction format

The Kenosha Unified School Board voted 6-1 Tuesday night to move students to an all-virtual instruction format beginning Nov. 30 and continuing through Jan. 8.
The decision came following more than an hour of public comments, with more than a dozen teachers calling on the board to make the switch in order to stem the surge of community spread of COVID-19. It also comes a week after Kenosha County Division of Health Director Jen Feiheit recommended that all schools public and private from K-12 to colleges and universities in the county go virtual from Nov. 23 to Jan. 4.
The transition would not apply to special education students or the teachers and staff engaged in their students’ individualized educational plans and where in-person services are necessary.
In going to the all-virtual format, Unified teachers would also be permitted, but would not be required, to work from home as long as they had reliable internet connections to service students virtually.
School Board President Tom Duncan along with board members, Yolanda Adams, Tony Garcia, Mary Modder, Rebecca Stevens and Dan Wade voted in favor of the transition to the all-virtual format. Board member Todd Battle cast the dissenting vote.
Duncan proposes switch
Prior to deliberations, Duncan spoke favoring the need to switch over to a districtwide virtual format for students.
“Clearly these are unbelievably unique times and there’s not a clear pathway for us to navigate through, but I think that we need to do what we know is best. Please understand in that regard,” he said.
Despite Unified’s offering of both the virtual and in-person instructional formats, the district has also experienced continued quarantines of schools, teachers, students and parents, he said, even in semi-controlled environments with safety protocols, personal protective equipment and guidelines to address limiting the virus’ spread.
He called schools a “potential casualty” of the novel coronavirus’ spread that is occurring in the community.
“I think we’ve reached a point where we are beyond surge in our community and the escalating number of positives, that we must begin to consider an alternative approach,” he said.
Board member Dan Wade said that the week delay to transition to the virtual format would give teachers, especially those instructing in person, the opportunity to explain to students what will happen.
Board member Yolanda Adams, however, said that the community needs to work together to help parents who need to work, including assisting with child care.
“We’ve got to do something to help those parents,” she said, so that students can learn virtually. “We’re here for you. We’re going to help you figure it out.”
Battle disagrees
Battle, however, said he was not in support of the all-virtual transition.
“I think we’re shifting the burden of schools to everywhere else in the community and I think that’s clear we’re still not seeing consistent evidence that the rate of COVID spread is higher in schools than it is anywhere else in this community,” he said. “So to say schools are causing this, I don’t agree with it.”
Battle said he’s the one person on the board that is a parent of school-age children and whose wife works as an instructor in the school system.
“They all want to be in the schools,” he said. He was also concerned that the end date for the transition would continue to move.
“We’re not going to keep moving that date and we’re not going get back in schools. We’re going to lose a year of in-person instruction,” he said. “I don’t agree with this and I really don’t like that we have lots of time to talk with our team and talk with our staff and have these discussions and we show up at a meeting and give a speech and spring it on the rest of the board.”
In a separate motion, the board voted 6-2 to suspend winter sports in the district from Nov. 30 to Jan. 3. In establishing an earlier return for student athletes they would be able to practice beginning Jan. 4, a week before resuming the shortened winter sports season. Battle and Wade cast dissenting votes.
This story continues to develop. Check back at www.kenoshanews.com and in Thursday's paper.
