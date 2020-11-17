Kenosha Unified moves students to all-virtual instruction format

Battle disagrees

Battle, however, said he was not in support of the all-virtual transition.

“I think we’re shifting the burden of schools to everywhere else in the community and I think that’s clear we’re still not seeing consistent evidence that the rate of COVID spread is higher in schools than it is anywhere else in this community,” he said. “So to say schools are causing this, I don’t agree with it.”

Battle said he’s the one person on the board that is a parent of school-age children and whose wife works as an instructor in the school system.

“They all want to be in the schools,” he said. He was also concerned that the end date for the transition would continue to move.

“We’re not going to keep moving that date and we’re not going get back in schools. We’re going to lose a year of in-person instruction,” he said. “I don’t agree with this and I really don’t like that we have lots of time to talk with our team and talk with our staff and have these discussions and we show up at a meeting and give a speech and spring it on the rest of the board.”