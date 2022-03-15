 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha Unified School Board lifts district-wide mask mandate; face coverings optional starting Wednesday

The Kenosha Unified School Board voted unanimously to lift the district-wide mask mandate beginning Wednesday.

At a special board meeting held Tuesday night, the board voted 7-0 removing the mandate beginning at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, making face coverings optional at all schools and district buildings. The mask requirement would still be in effect for programs covered by the federal Head Start grant and federal guidelines specific to busing.

This story continues to develop. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com

