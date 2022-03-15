Kenosha Unified School Board lifts district-wide mask mandate; face coverings optional starting Wednesday

The Kenosha Unified School Board voted unanimously to lift the district-wide mask mandate beginning Wednesday.
At a special board meeting held Tuesday night, the board voted 7-0 removing the mandate beginning at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, making face coverings optional at all schools and district buildings. The mask requirement would still be in effect for programs covered by the federal Head Start grant and federal guidelines specific to busing.
IN PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Students plan KUSD School Board candidates forum, weigh in on why they should be heard
Kayla Mitchell offers a suggestion as DaRon Green turns around to listen during a Wednesday planning session for the upcoming student-led forum for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates. The planning group met at the Kenosha Area Business Alliance training center March 2, 2022.
Marciara Fuller talks about the importance of youth voices being heard during a planning session for the upcoming student-led forum for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates. The planning group met at the Kenosha Area Business Alliance training center on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Benjamin Rothove talks about the types of issues students would like Kenosha Unified School Board candidates to address, everything from curriculum to the quality of school lunches, as members of the youth town hall cohort start formulating questions for the March 29 forum they are leading. Behind him, is Leo Ruffolo. Both are members of an 11-member forum planning group, which met at the Kenosha Area Business Alliance training center on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
DaRon Green talks about some of the questions he’d like addressed, including Kenosha Unified’s dress code that he said often targets Black students, during the student-led forum for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates on March 29.
Aniyah Ervin said the student-led forum for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates gives youth a voice and control over the format without the hectic environment of a board meeting. The forum planning group met at the Kenosha Area Business Alliance training center on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Brandon Morris, manager for community engagement and college readiness with Building Our Future, offers a few suggestions during planning meeting on Wednesday for the March 29 student-led town hall-style Kenosha Unified School Board forum to be held at Lincoln Middle School.The planning group consists of 11 students selected to coordinate the forum and who are from Bradford and Tremper high schools, Indian Trail High School and Academy and Harborside and LakeView Technology academies.
Benjamin Rothove, front, leads a discussion Wednesday to decide the format of the March 29 student-led town hall-style forum at Lincoln Middle School that the youth cohort is playing host to for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates. The planning group consists of 11 students selected to coordinate the forum and who are from Bradford and Tremper high schools, Indian Trail High School and Academy and Harborside and LakeView Technology academies.
Benjamin Rothove, standing in front, leads a discussion to decide the format of the March 29 student-led town hall-style forum at Lincoln Middle School that the youth cohort is playing host to for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates. The planning group consists of 11 students selected to coordinate the forum and who are from Bradford and Tremper high schools, Indian Trail High School and Academy and Harborside and LakeView Technology academies.
Members of the youth town hall cohort of Building Our Future, a Kenosha non-profit with a mission to insure the success of children, meet Wednesday, March 2, 2022, to plan the March 29 student-led KUSD School Board candidate forum. The forum will be held in the Lincoln Middle School Auditorium.
