Kenosha Unified School Board opts to keep schools open, makes adjustments to virtual option

After hearing from about three-dozen residents and district staffers, Kenosha Unified officials opted to stay the course and keep schools open as the latest COVID-19 variant sweeps through the region.

The KUSD School Board on Monday held a special meeting to deliberate on Better Together, the plan that has been frequently revisited throughout the 2021-22 school year in response to pandemic-related mitigation measures.

Mirroring past meetings when Better Together was under review, the board received an earful from speakers on both sides of the argument regarding mitigation measures. At the end of Monday’s meeting, one speaker was removed from the boardroom for frequent outbursts.

School Board President Yolanda Adams made a motion — and received support from all of her elected colleagues — to maintain in-person learning, while dually making a few adjustments to the virtual option that has been available in limited instances this school year.

KUSD will be making a virtual option available for the first time this school year for elementary students and is giving middle schoolers the opportunity to transition to the virtual option that already has been in place. No additional changes are being implemented at high schools at this time.

“If the parents are really concerned about safety, this gives them another option,” Adams said.

At the heart of the meeting was an appeal from the Kenosha Education Association, the district’s teacher’s union, to go virtual into the foreseeable future. Superintendent Bethany Ormseth, however, said the administrative team was not recommending any changes at this time.

Kendra Koeppen-Mulwana, who is president of the KEA, was among the speakers who weighed in on the district’s next stage of mitigation measures during a lengthy public comment portion of the meeting agenda.

“We feel that now is the time to be proactive,” Koeppen-Mulwana said of the rationale behind going virtual.

She described the request as a “short-term pivot” and asked the district to invest in high-grade KN95 masks, routine testing and other ramped-up protocols.

The public comment portion of the agenda was, at times, heated, with a number of parents expressing wariness with the prospect of once again shutting school down and having to make adjustments to accommodate for the virtual changes and the prospect of increased in-person attendance requirements.

“This will never end,” parent Shawn Faulkner said. “Masks and vaccines should not be a passport to an education.”

But the board also heard from a number of concerned parents who asked to keep public safety front and center in their decision-making processes.

“We need to take a step back and assess this thoughtfully,” parent Brenda Dahl said.

Fellow parent Kari Brownholland offered similar sentiments.

“The pandemic is not over,” she said. “We want it to be, we wish it were, but it’s not. I beg you to talk to the Department of Public Health. Please keep our community safe.”

While Adams’ motion garnered support, one other board member, Tony Garcia, made an unsuccessful attempt at going in the opposite direction and making mask wearing optional. He also said he was not supportive of a virtual option.

“I’m tired of having to walk in here with a mask,” Garcia said. “I do not believe in virtual learning. That does not work.”

