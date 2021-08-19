 Skip to main content
Kenosha Unified School Board to consider face coverings requirement for staff, students in 3K-6th grade programs
MEETING AUG. 24

kusd logo

A recommendation to require masks for all staff and students in attendance in classes for 3-year-old kindergarten through sixth grade this fall is expected to go to a vote before the Kenosha Unified School District Board Tuesday night.

District administration’s proposal comes as school boards throughout the country debate whether to mask up again amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. That is especially true in areas with low vaccination rates and high risk for infections.

It also comes on the heels of revised national health guidelines set forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in late July that include universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff and students 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status.

Under Unified’s proposal, masks would be “required for students in grades 3K-6 and staff instructing grades 3K-6 until children under the age of 12 have the ability to be fully vaccinated.”

“This will be revisited as vaccine availability and COVID rates in the community are monitored,” the policy revision reads.

In addition, all students riding on City of Kenosha or school buses will be asked to comply with their respective regulations for mask wearing. Currently, both require their riders to wear face coverings.

Leaders with the Kenosha Education Association, the local teachers’ union, continued to urge masking for all students and staff based on the recommendations of the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics and the Kenosha County Division of Health.

“We have to overcome our personal opinions and the inconvenience masks may present by following the recommendations of health professionals to ensure we are keeping everyone safe to the very best of our ability, especially for those students and staff members that cannot or are unable to get vaccinated at this time,” said Kendra Koeppen, KEA executive director.

Koeppen said KEA is calling on the School Board to adopt a policy consistent with CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations. Union leadership has also called on the board to work with the local health department to revisit the masking policy once the county has reached a 70% vaccination rate.

A council member's proposal to reinstate a citywide mask mandate fielded a packed house Monday night, Aug. 16, 2021, the most people Kenosha's City Hall has accommodated in more than a year since resuming in-person meetings last month.

As of Thursday afternoon, 47.9% of the eligible population were fully vaccinated; 52.6% have had their first dose, according to Covid ActNow, which receives county vaccination data from the CDC.

Currently, no vaccine is available for children younger than 12 years of age.

Masks would remain optional for students in seventh through 12th grades and staff instructing those grades. Masks will also be optional for staff members working at the Educational Support Center, the district’s central office at 3600 52nd St.

In June, the School Board approved its “Better Together” plan, its blueprint for opening schools to all for in-person instruction and learning following a year of curtailed student-teacher face-to-face time in classrooms due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In doing so, it also had removed the requirement for mask wearing to slow the spread of the virus and made face coverings optional.

An early version of Kenosha Unified’s plan for the upcoming academic year encourages a return to in-person learning for all students, virtual learning options with a yearlong commitment and a continued requirement for both students and staff to wear masks.

During the quarterly meeting of the Curriculum/Program Committee Tuesday night, June 1, 2021, KUSD Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis, presented an overview

In recent weeks, however, a growing number of school districts and municipal governments in Southeast Wisconsin have again tightened their policies as federal health experts warn of a more contagious virus strain circulating nationwide. Over past several months, the more contagious delta variant has caused a surge among the unvaccinated, leading U.S. health experts to urge mask-wearing indoors once again.

On Monday night, a proposal to reinstate the citywide mask mandate came before the Kenosha City Council for a first reading. The proposal drew dozens of residents, most who spoke in opposition to the proposed mask mandate reinstatement. The issue was referred to the Public Safety and Welfare Committee for further discussion.

At the earliest, city administration has said the matter could come before the council for a vote on Sept. 8.

The city’s previous mask mandate expired May 26.

