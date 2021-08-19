Kenosha Unified School Board to consider face coverings requirement for staff, students in 3K-6th grade programs

In addition, all students riding on City of Kenosha or school buses will be asked to comply with their respective regulations for mask wearing. Currently, both require their riders to wear face coverings.

Leaders with the Kenosha Education Association, the local teachers’ union, continued to urge masking for all students and staff based on the recommendations of the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics and the Kenosha County Division of Health.

“We have to overcome our personal opinions and the inconvenience masks may present by following the recommendations of health professionals to ensure we are keeping everyone safe to the very best of our ability, especially for those students and staff members that cannot or are unable to get vaccinated at this time,” said Kendra Koeppen, KEA executive director.

Koeppen said KEA is calling on the School Board to adopt a policy consistent with CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations. Union leadership has also called on the board to work with the local health department to revisit the masking policy once the county has reached a 70% vaccination rate.

