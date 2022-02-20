Kenosha Unified School notes: Upcoming events, student accomplishments

Apprenticeship info night scheduled

The Kenosha Unified Youth Apprenticeship team is hosting an information night for KUSD students and parents to learn more about the apprenticeship program. Students in grades 11 and 12 are able to participate in YA, but the information night is open to all high school students interested in learning more about the program so they can prepare for their future.

YA is a paid, work-based learning program allowing students to get hands-on experience in a career pathway of their choice and related classroom instruction.

The event is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at the Bradford High School Auditorium, 3700 Washington Road. KUSD YA specialists, current YA students, and employers will be on hand to answer questions. This event is being made possible with support from a Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship Grant.

Tremper HOSA students qualify for state

Recently, the Tremper HOSA — Future Health Professionals team competed at the a regional competition and seven students qualified to advance to the state completion. The students and their competition categories are: Leo Ruffolo, medical law and ethics; Amelia Duda, nutrition; Taylor Wamboldt, medical assisting; Maddie Chianello and Brooke Wamboldt, emergency medical technician; and AJ Lopez and Emma Nohl, forensic science. HOSA helps empower students interested in pursuing careers in the healthcare field. Congratulations to all of the students and their advisor.

ITHSA baseball Baggo tourney set for Saturday

The Indian Trail High School Hawks baseball team has scheduled a Baggo tournament on from 4-7 p.m. Feb 26th at the school.

The cost is $50 per team. Raffle prizes, contests, and refreshments will be sold. Email Coach Pfeiffer at spfeiffe@kusd.edu for more information. The public is welcome to attend and participate in the raffles.

