Kenosha Unified schools switch to virtual learning Tuesday due to weather; UW-Parkside classes canceled

All schools in the Kenosha Unified School District have been shifted to a fully virtual learning environment due to inclement weather conditions on Tuesday, according to a district-wide announcement issued earlier this morning.

The announcement states that "no students are expected to physically report to buildings but must attend classes virtually from home in order to be marked present for the day. This may be implemented on a case-by-case basis if isolated to individual schools/buildings. The Kenosha Senior Center will be closed."

The University of Wisconsin - Parkside also announced cancellation of all classes, according to an alert issued earlier Tuesday. However, officials have said the university "remains opened and meetings can be virtual."

