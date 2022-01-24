Kenosha Unified seeking input on finalists for K-5 guided reading materials through Feb. 4

The Kenosha Unified School District Elementary Literacy Curriculum Team has entered the final phase of its instructional materials review for Guided Reading for kindergarten to fifth grade.
To that end, the team is inviting parents/guardians and the community to review finalists, Literacy Footprints and Fountas & Pinnell, and provide feedback from Jan. 24 to Feb. 4 by visiting
kusd.edu/guidedreadingreview via the form embedded on the site.
A final recommendation for adoption of new materials will be come before the School Board this year. Anyone with questions should contact Susan Mirsky, KUSD coordinator of literacy, at
smirsky@kusd.edu or 262-359-6302.
IN PHOTOS: KUSD African American Youth Initiative visits Chicago's DuSable Museum
Students in KUSD's African American Youth Initiative pay visit to DuSable Museum
A photo display at Chicago's DuSable Museum of African American History talks about the Great Migration, when Blacks from the South traveled to northern cities with hopes of a better life. On Dec. 15, 36 students in Kenosha Unified's African-American Youth Initiative visited the museum.
Submitted photo
Students at DuSable
Students in Kenosha Unified's African-American Youth Initiative visited the The DuSable Museum on Dec. 15, 2021, gaining knowledge and perspective of Black history, culture and experience outside the classroom.
KUSD African American Youth Initiative visits Chicago's DuSable Museum
Students in Kenosha Unified's African-American Youth Initiative visited the The DuSable Museum on Dec. 15, 2021, gaining knowledge and perspective of Black history, culture and experience outside the classroom.
Kenosha Unified School District
