Kenosha Unified seeking input on finalists for K-5 guided reading materials through Feb. 4

The Kenosha Unified School District Elementary Literacy Curriculum Team has entered the final phase of its instructional materials review for Guided Reading for kindergarten to fifth grade.

To that end, the team is inviting parents/guardians and the community to review finalists, Literacy Footprints and Fountas & Pinnell, and provide feedback from Jan. 24 to Feb. 4 by visiting kusd.edu/guidedreadingreview via the form embedded on the site.

A final recommendation for adoption of new materials will be come before the School Board this year. Anyone with questions should contact Susan Mirsky, KUSD coordinator of literacy, at smirsky@kusd.edu or 262-359-6302.

