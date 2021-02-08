Kenosha Unified spelling bee winners announced

The 2020-21 spelling bee was done virtually using an online testing platform provided by Scripps National Spelling Bee. School participation in the district spelling bee was optional.
Here are the Kenosha Unified school winners (Note: Not all last names were provided):
Zakaria C., 4th grade, Bose Elementary School
Charmaine M., 4th grade, Brass Community School
Sasha Stronczek, 7th grade, Bullen Middle School
Isabella D., 5th grade, EBSOLA Dual Language
Maggie King, 6th grade, Harborside Academy
Ja'Myra K., 5th grade, Frank Elementary School
Aldo B., 3rd grade, Harvey Elementary School
Shivani S., 4th grade, KTEC East
Zabella Marley Mejos, 6th grade, KTEC West
Lucas Tarzon, 8th grade, KTEC West
Elliana Crawford, 8th grade, Lance Middle School
Ethan Mason, 6th grade, Mahone Middle School
Ariana C., 5th grade, Nash Elementary School
Antonio M., 4th grade, Prairie Lane Elementary School
Nicolas S., 4th grade, Roosevelt Elementary School
Elisabeth P., 5th grade, Somers Elementary School
Jovanni L., 5th grade, Southport Elementary School
Ava W., 5th grade, Stocker Elementary School
Kendall D., 5th grade, Whittier Elementary School
IN PHOTOS: Whittier Elementary PTA Reflections art entries
Whittier Elementary School PTA reinstated its Reflections art program in 2016. The purpose of Reflections is to encourage participation in the arts by reflecting on a theme, creating a work of art, and receiving recognition.
In the past four years, the Reflections program has expanded in the number of students participating, the addition of art night programming, and the addition of a Reflections co-chair. Even though in-school events were not possible this year, students used take-home materials to reflect and create on this year’s theme, “I Matter Because...” with five entries submitted for judging through Wisconsin PTA.
The students entering artworks, their grade level, type of artwork and title of their piece this year are:
- Allison Darracott, grade 3, visual art, "I Matter"
- Genevieve Manthei, grade 4, visual art, "P.L.A.N.T."
- Kyle Taffe, grade 4, photography, "Cheteu le Village"
- Barbara Velazquez, grade 5, visual art, "I Matter!"
- Valentina Velazquez, grade 1, visual art, "We are Together!!"