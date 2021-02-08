 Skip to main content
Kenosha Unified spelling bee winners announced
The 2020-21 spelling bee was done virtually using an online testing platform provided by Scripps National Spelling Bee. School participation in the district spelling bee was optional.

Here are the Kenosha Unified school winners (Note: Not all last names were provided):

Zakaria C., 4th grade, Bose Elementary School

Charmaine M., 4th grade, Brass Community School

Sasha Stronczek, 7th grade, Bullen Middle School

Isabella D., 5th grade, EBSOLA Dual Language

Maggie King, 6th grade, Harborside Academy

Ja'Myra K., 5th grade, Frank Elementary School

Aldo B., 3rd grade, Harvey Elementary School

Shivani S., 4th grade, KTEC East

Zabella Marley Mejos, 6th grade, KTEC West

Lucas Tarzon, 8th grade, KTEC West

Elliana Crawford, 8th grade, Lance Middle School

Ethan Mason, 6th grade, Mahone Middle School

Ariana C., 5th grade, Nash Elementary School

Antonio M., 4th grade, Prairie Lane Elementary School

Nicolas S., 4th grade, Roosevelt Elementary School

Elisabeth P., 5th grade, Somers Elementary School

Jovanni L., 5th grade, Southport Elementary School

Ava W., 5th grade, Stocker Elementary School

Kendall D., 5th grade, Whittier Elementary School

IN PHOTOS: Whittier Elementary PTA Reflections art entries

Whittier Elementary School PTA reinstated its Reflections art program in 2016. The purpose of Reflections is to encourage participation in the arts by reflecting on a theme, creating a work of art, and receiving recognition.

In the past four years, the Reflections program has expanded in the number of students participating, the addition of art night programming, and the addition of a Reflections co-chair. Even though in-school events were not possible this year, students used take-home materials to reflect and create on this year’s theme, “I Matter Because...” with five entries submitted for judging through Wisconsin PTA.

The students entering artworks, their grade level, type of artwork and title of their piece this year are:

  • Allison Darracott, grade 3, visual art, "I Matter"
  • Genevieve Manthei, grade 4, visual art, "P.L.A.N.T."
  • Kyle Taffe, grade  4, photography, "Cheteu le Village"
  • Barbara Velazquez, grade  5, visual art, "I Matter!"
  • Valentina Velazquez, grade 1, visual art, "We are Together!!"
