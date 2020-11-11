Kenosha Unified to continue in-person instruction

More elementary students are learning in-person, where the figures are as high as 71%. By contrast, at the high-school level, the virtual learning percentage is as high as 73 percent, according to the data.

“We have experienced some shifts from first to second quarter,” Ruder said. “Some are simply families switching due to the rise in (COVID-19) cases, while others are families realizing that virtual learning is not the best fit for their child and as such, they returned to in-person learning.”

The Kenosha Education Association, the teacher’s union, has challenged the board on several occasions to revert to an all-virtual learning model, citing numerous health and safety concerns.

At a meeting last month, several teachers took to task the administration’s lag in response times in notifying them and their students of exposure to COVID-19. They have also called on the district to revise the return plan to build in a requirement for testing of the virus.

Previously, they had also joined forces with other larger urban districts in an effort to persuade Gov. Tony Evers to order that school districts go to an exclusively virtual format. Their efforts were unsuccessful.