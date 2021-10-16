Kenosha Unified to see increase in state aid; totals also set for other local districts

The Kenosha Unified School District will see an increase in state aid in support of the 2021-22 school year — not as much as initially estimated by the state Department of Public Instruction, but on par with what it projected internally.

The DPI reported final state aid certification figures Friday to districts statewide. Of 421 total districts, 272 will receive more aid than last year (65 percent); 144 will receive less (34 percent).

Of the 12 districts in Kenosha County, six will see an increase. Brighton School District will receive the largest increase countywide (33.84 percent).

The department is required by state law to release the certified aid figures by Oct. 15 of each year. The general school aid amounts for school districts are calculated using student counts and year-end financial data from the previous school year (2020-21), reflecting the impact of COVID-19 on district enrollments and costs.

Aid varies widely by district based on the equalization formula. It also, in almost all cases, is different than the estimated figure provided in July to school districts, which use the figure to build their budgets.