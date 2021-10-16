Kenosha Unified to see increase in state aid; totals also set for other local districts

The Kenosha Unified School District will see an increase in state aid in support of the 2021-22 school year — not as much as initially estimated by the state Department of Public Instruction, but on par with what it projected internally.
The DPI reported final state aid certification figures Friday to districts statewide. Of 421 total districts, 272 will receive more aid than last year (65 percent); 144 will receive less (34 percent).
Of the 12 districts in Kenosha County, six will see an increase. Brighton School District will receive the largest increase countywide (33.84 percent).
The department is required by state law to release the certified aid figures by Oct. 15 of each year. The general school aid amounts for school districts are calculated using student counts and year-end financial data from the previous school year (2020-21), reflecting the impact of COVID-19 on district enrollments and costs.
Aid varies widely by district based on the equalization formula. It also, in almost all cases, is different than the estimated figure provided in July to school districts, which use the figure to build their budgets.
KUSD was initially estimated in July to receive a 2.41 percent increase. At the time, Chief Financial Officer Tarik Hamdan cautioned the increase may not be as large as estimated, and presented a more conservative internal estimate at the district’s annual meeting.
“The certification of the General State Aid today confirms our internal projection that was shared at our Annual Meeting of Electors that took place last month,” Hamdan said in statement released Friday.
The Oct. 15 certified number is calculated using the audited actual spending data from each district. Actual data can vary from the budgeted amounts, which is used by DPI to formulate the July estimate.
State aid to KUSD will increase $2,516,613, or 1.72 percent, from $146,394,605 last fiscal year (2020-21) to $148,911,218 for this fiscal year (2021-22).
“This will provide a welcomed tax levy relief to our stakeholders,” Hamdan said. “While the certified number is $1,008,490 less than the DPI July 1 estimate, it is only $149,888 less than we projected in our preliminary budget using our own internal data analysis.”
West-end schools
Like KUSD, some western Kenosha County districts learned Friday state aid would not increase as much as estimated. Others learned projected decreases would not be as drastic as estimated.
The following 2021-22 state aid figures were reported by DPI for western Kenosha County school districts as compared to the 2020-21 figures:
Brighton School — Increase of $73,121, or 33.48 percent, from $218,387 to $291,508
Bristol School — Increase of $22,507, or .58 percent, from $3,859,351 to $3,881,858
Lakewood School — Decrease of $138,057, or 11.54 percent, from $1,196,360 to $1,058,303
Paris School — Decrease of $11,772, or 13.6 percent, from $86,533 to $ 74,761
Randall School — Decrease of $300,037, or 13.57 percent, from $2,211,274 to $1,911,237
Riverview School — Increase of $30,255, or 1.18 percent, from $2,557,860 to $2,588,115
Salem School — Increase of $4,926, or .07 percent, from $7,146,053 to $7,150,979
Trevor-Wilmot School — Decrease of $61,820, or 1.83 percent, from $3,372,988 to $3,311,168
Westosha Central High School — Increase of $695,813, or 14.32 percent, from $4,858,444 to $5,554,257
Wheatland Center School — Decrease of $246, or .01 percent, from $2,465,404 to $2,465,158
Wilmot Union High School — Decrease of $244,750, from $3,135,640 to $3,380,390.
School districts that have already held the budget hearings, at which electors approved the tax levy, will now adjust those levies based on the final state aid figures before certifying their tax levies in November.