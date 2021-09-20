Kenosha Unified's 2021-22 enrollment increases slightly according to official third Friday student count

Kenosha Unified’s student population for the 2021-22 academic year is up ever-so-slightly based on the state’s official enrollment count held Friday.
The initial count shows an enrollment of 19,620 students, an increase of 37 students when compared with the 2020-21 “Third Friday” count of 19,583, according to district officials who released the results Sunday night.
Kenosha Unified is the state’s third largest district, which encompasses most of the city of Kenosha, village of Pleasant Prairie and town and village of Somers.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction requires districts to gather and report an enrollment headcount of students who receive primary educational services from their respective districts on the third Friday in September. The department then uses this number to determine state revenue limits, which is the amount of funding Kenosha Unified is entitled to receive from general state aid and local tax levies.
In February, Unified officials had projected a decrease of 163 students.
This year’s slight increase from the prior year count offset the typical decrease in community birth rates, district officials said in a news release. For more than 10 consecutive years, the greater district boundary area has averaged a decrease of approximately about 160 students each year due to the decrease in the birth rate.
Pre-K, virtual enrollments up
Driving the incremental growth were students at the pre-kindergarten grade level, which experienced the largest increase with 255 students compared with a year ago, officials said.
Kenosha eSchool and Whittier Elementary were the two schools supporting the increased virtual enrollments, reporting the large increases of students which compared to the 2020-21 school year enrollment figures.
“As far as the slight increase, it was nice to see that more Pre-K students have enrolled with KUSD when compared to last year,” said Kris Keckler, Unfied’s chief information officer, in the district’s Educational Accountability office. “Some parents at the Pre-K and kindergarten levels kept their students out of school last year due to COVID-19, as those grade levels are not required for compulsory attendance for the state of Wisconsin.”
Keckler said the full report for the 2021-22 Third Friday enrollment count would be presented by administration during the October School Board meeting.
School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams said the board was pleased even with the small enrollment uptick.
“That was quite an increase from the projection and which we’re all happy about,” she said Monday. “It’s good news for us. We really would like to have seen it even higher, but we’re pleasantly surprised. You’re hoping for that. It was mainly a couple of schools, but it’s good news.”
Educating the public
Last week, several organizations, board members and the local teacher’s union held a news conference at Lincoln Park in an effort to educate the public about the importance of students attending school to be counted.
“I think everything helped. I think just getting the word out of the importance of your child, if they’re enrolled in Kenosha Unified, to be part of that count, so that your school gets its appropriate share of resources,” she said. “I think helping the public understand that definitely made a difference because, most people, students, don’t know the importance of the third Friday in September and, once they realize it, they understand that their child benefits from being counted.”