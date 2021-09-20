Kenosha Unified's 2021-22 enrollment increases slightly according to official third Friday student count

Pre-K, virtual enrollments up

Driving the incremental growth were students at the pre-kindergarten grade level, which experienced the largest increase with 255 students compared with a year ago, officials said.

Kenosha eSchool and Whittier Elementary were the two schools supporting the increased virtual enrollments, reporting the large increases of students which compared to the 2020-21 school year enrollment figures.

“As far as the slight increase, it was nice to see that more Pre-K students have enrolled with KUSD when compared to last year,” said Kris Keckler, Unfied’s chief information officer, in the district’s Educational Accountability office. “Some parents at the Pre-K and kindergarten levels kept their students out of school last year due to COVID-19, as those grade levels are not required for compulsory attendance for the state of Wisconsin.”

Keckler said the full report for the 2021-22 Third Friday enrollment count would be presented by administration during the October School Board meeting.

School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams said the board was pleased even with the small enrollment uptick.