Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha announces scholarship recipients
KIWANIS CLUB OF WESTERN KENOSHA

Kiwanis scholarship recipients

Four graduating high school seniors have been awarded a total of $6,000 in scholarships by the foundation of the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha. They include, from left, Indiana Hassler, Joseph Kositzke, Sofia Ricker and Saher Kherani.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Four local graduating high school seniors have been awarded a total of $6,000 in scholarships by the foundation of the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha.

The scholarships were awarded on June 10 based on academic performance, extra-curricular activity and community service. Required recommendations from high school counselors were also reviewed.

The four recipients honored received certificates and medallions presented by Kiwanis Club Board member Sharon Krewson. The recipients:

Sofia Ricker, Tremper High School, was awarded the $2,000 Frank Vilen scholarship. A $500 matching grant from the Kiwanis Wisconsin-Upper Michigan District Foundation is included in the award. Ricker plans to attend the Milwaukee School of Engineering to pursue a career in web design.

Joseph Kositzke, Indian Trail High School and Academy, was awarded the $1,750 Russel & Claire Huber scholarship. A degree in business analytics from the University of Notre Dame is Kositzke’s goal.

Sahar Kherani, Bradford High School, landed the $1,500 Paul Jaeger award. Kherani plans to obtain a business degree emphasizing finance at Carthage College.

Indiana Hassler, Shoreland Lutheran High School, received the $750 Harvey Elmer award. Hassler is planning to attend the University of Wisconsin-Parkside for a career in business.

Ron Horner, vice-president of Western Kiwanis, expressed his appreciation for the “fine crop” of candidates who applied for the scholarship funds. He also acknowledged the efforts of Ron Frederick, who chaired the Academic Scholarship Committee, as well as Kiwanians Krewson, Jeff High, Gene Olson and Melissa Loebach, who participated in the evaluation and selection of the candidates.

