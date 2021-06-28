Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha announces scholarship recipients

Four local graduating high school seniors have been awarded a total of $6,000 in scholarships by the foundation of the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha.

The scholarships were awarded on June 10 based on academic performance, extra-curricular activity and community service. Required recommendations from high school counselors were also reviewed.

The four recipients honored received certificates and medallions presented by Kiwanis Club Board member Sharon Krewson. The recipients:

Sofia Ricker, Tremper High School, was awarded the $2,000 Frank Vilen scholarship. A $500 matching grant from the Kiwanis Wisconsin-Upper Michigan District Foundation is included in the award. Ricker plans to attend the Milwaukee School of Engineering to pursue a career in web design.

Joseph Kositzke, Indian Trail High School and Academy, was awarded the $1,750 Russel & Claire Huber scholarship. A degree in business analytics from the University of Notre Dame is Kositzke’s goal.

Sahar Kherani, Bradford High School, landed the $1,500 Paul Jaeger award. Kherani plans to obtain a business degree emphasizing finance at Carthage College.