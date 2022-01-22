Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha Foundation announces scholarship opportunities

KENOSHA — The Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha Foundation is offering academic scholarships to senior high school students who, upon graduation, will be attending an accredited two- or four-year college, university or technical school leading to a degree. Applications are available through area high school counselors and on the Western Kiwanis Club website at kiwanisclubofwesternkenosha.org.

Thanks to the generosity of the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha and the bequests of Russell and Clair Huber, Frank Vilen, Paul Jaeger and Harvey Elmer, the club is able to offer four scholarships in 2022. They vary in amounts from $2,000, $1,750, $1,500 and $750. At least one scholarship will be reserved for an active Kiwanis Key Club member sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha. The Harvey Elmer scholarship is reserved for a technical school candidate.

The application deadline is April 29.

Applications are scheduled to be reviewed and recipients selected by the Foundation Board of Trustees in May.

Scholarship winners are planned to be recognized at a Kiwanis Scholarship presentation at noon, Thursday, June 2 at a club meeting, site to be determined and COVID-19 permitting. Recipients are encouraged to attend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0