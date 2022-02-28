KTEC High School’s mission: STEM education with a focus on preparing students for jobs

KTEC High School’s mission and vision has parallels with a local charter school of the same name with its foundation in STEM education, but it is keenly focused on helping its students hone 21st Century skills needed on the job.

“The focus is that for students coming in, we make the school feel like a job. That doesn’t mean they have to know what they want to do,” Angela Andersson, lead designer for the new high school. “It means they’re going to explore on our dollar and hopefully when they leave us that senior year, they know what career or college credits they want to apply for that future. But, it’s giving them that work-based opportunity from a very early age, from that freshman year and having that build on.”

The independent charter high school will zero-in on four career paths:

• Transportation

• Information systems

• Building trades

• Automation and robotics

“However, those career paths bleed over into other career paths with foundational technical skills,” Andersson said. “We know students need foundational skills, whether it’s computer programming or precision measurements, electrical AC/DC and knowing what those high demand skills are is why we have industry at the table. And, we’ve had higher ed at the table since the first day we planned it.”

Not a part of the KIN

Among the major partners in the high school’s formation is Gateway Technical College, along with Snap-On Inc., the Kenosha-based maker of high-end tools and Festo Didactic, a global leader in industrial automation.

“When you look at what’s coming into our community, whether it’s Haribo, or smart manufacturing, advanced manufacturing is a huge part (of this ),” Andersson said. “So having technicians who can program those robots that are doing the manufacturing nowadays is really the skills that are needed desperately. Not just in our community, but across the whole country.”

While KTEC the high school will continue to seek a permanent location, Andersson said it is not a candidate for a spot in the city’s Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, a 107-acre development being planned for the former Chrysler site.

“We have had no conversations with anybody about that,” Andersson said.

City and Kenosha Unified officials have been in talks since last spring over how to incorporate LakeView Technology Academy, currently at 9449 88th Ave. in Pleasant Prairie, into the proposed innovation neighborhood, but no formal discussions or final decisions have been made.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.