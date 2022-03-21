KTEC to Honor Festo Didactic as the 2022 Distinguish Partner

Festo Didatic is scheduled to be presented with KTEC’s 2022 Distinguished Partner Award at the annual KTEC Gala on Saturday for the company’s dedication to education and support of KTEC.

Festo is a global leader in automation with the goal to maximize its customers’ productivity and competitiveness in industry and process automation and technical education.

The company is an important part of innovation for KTEC students. Festo and the school are working together to integrate bionics and mechatronics into the school’s STEM learning program for 6th–8th grade students.

Festo is also an important part of the design team for KTEC High School, which is slated to open this September. Festo is facilitating the development of the Automation and Robotics career pathway.

“One of the most exciting things about our partnership with Festo is how they are keeping up with the speed of innovation in their educational modules,” said Angela Andersson, KTEC’s principal. “For example, their new bionic learning experiences tie biology and engineering together in exciting ways.”

The Distinguished Partner award is a traditional part of KTEC’s Gala. It recognizes community partners who have invested their time, resources and expertise to provide KTEC students with hands-on, real-world experiences.

Some past winners included Snap-on Incorporated, Carthage College, and NC3-The National Coalition of Certification Centers.

“On behalf of all our NC3 partner schools, we could not be more pleased to learn of Festo’s recognition as this year’s Distinguished Partner at the 2022 KTEC Gala” said Dan Ramirez, associate director of NC3. “As one of NC3’s longest-standing industry partners and a global leader process control and factory automation solutions, Festo’s impact in helping prepare and inspire the next-generation of process and automation professionals is second to none.

“Festo’s three-levels of professional training form the most comprehensive suite of professional certifications in the field and have become the most actively attended instructor trainings in NC3’s broad portfolio of certifications. Of particular note, Festo’s current and upcoming certifications for secondary students are unparalleled in the awe and technical skills delivered to prepare young students to become next-generation automation professionals.”

About KTEC

KTEC is a 4K-8 school that engages all students in an innovative learning environment, preparing students for success in a global society through academic excellence by the use of 21st Century skills and technology integration.

In September, KTEC High School will be opening for 9th grade students. The high school will be preparing students for careers in the following: Transportation, Information Systems, Building Trades, and Automation Robotics.

The Gala funds KTEC’s improvements to the auditorium to support theater program, additional tools and equipment to support new STEM experiences, and KTEC alumni scholarship fund.

More details can be found on the KTEC website kusd.edu/ktec.

