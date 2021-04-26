KTEC to present Distinguished Partner Award to NC3

The National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) will be presented with KTEC’s 2021 Distinguished Partner Award at the annual Fit for Growth Gala on Saturday, May 8, for its outstanding dedication to education and support of Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum.

NC3 is a network of education providers and corporations that, together, embody a passion for innovative CTE models and produce a sustainable, highly-skilled workforce.

The Distinguished Partner Award presentation will be part of KTEC’s Fit for Growth gala. It recognizes the community partners who have invested their time, resources and expertise to provide KTEC students with hands-on, real-world experiences. Some past winners have been Snap-on Incorporated, Carthage College and Junior Achievement.

“Working with NC3 through partnership with Snap-on Incorporated allows students of all ages to be exposed to skills needed in the workforce of today as well as the future,” said Dr. Angela Andersson, KTEC principal.

“Gateway recognizes that the skilled and innovative workforce of the future is currently in the KTEC classrooms, so it is imperative these students get the opportunity to explore various areas of interest and learn relevant content; the partnership with NC3 provides these opportunities, and why Gateway is proud to support both KTEC and NC3 in this mission,” said Dr. Matthew Janisin, Gateway Technical College vice president, Business and Workforce Solutions.

