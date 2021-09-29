KUSD Board clarifies mask policies; Virtual meeting still draws angry speakers opposed to policy

The Kenosha Unified School Board has approved changes that clarify the district’s mandatory indoor mask-wearing policy.
The board approved the changes Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled monthly meeting, which was held virtually for the second consecutive month.
The updates to the district’s “Better Together Plan” include specifying that masks worn should cover a person’s nose and mouth and fit snugly against the sides of the face. Last month, the board voted to require masks be worn by anyone entering a district building.
Better Together is the KUSD blueprint for the 2021-22 school year, providing guidance for in-person operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other revisions to the plan include:
Elementary students will remain with their identified cohorts while inside their buildings, and that grade-level “cohorting” be maintained while outdoors.
Requiring mask wearing for all students while on buses during daylong field trips.
Allowing only for school field trips for events or competitions that have an approved safety plan.
Allowing field trips for extracurricular activities involving an event or competition with an approved safety plan.
Outside groups that receive approval for use of facilities will be charged a cleaning and sanitizing fee for indoor rentals of district buildings.
Last month, the board was presented with an administrative recommendation that would require masks to be worn indoors for students and staff in 3K through 6th grade. It targeted those grades because no COVID-19 vaccine is currently available for that student demographic. The board majority, however, later voted instead to reinstate the mandatory mask policy that had been in place during the previous school year.
The decision for the universal indoor mask mandate followed a contentious, in-person gathering with the board on Aug. 24 during which dozens of parents expressed their opposition to what they have described as an overreach by government. The meeting never got underway, with board members walking out after the crowd declined to move into the Educational Support Center’s overflow rooms for social distancing. The meeting was rescheduled two days later on Aug. 26 as a virtual meeting.
Board accused of taking away choice
During Tuesday night’s public comments, a number of parents continued to object to the universal indoor masking requirement. Lora Lehmann said healthy students should not have to wear masks.
“Five of you voted to take away the choice from we, parents, who love our kids and want the best for our kids,” said Lehmann. “But, masking healthy students, is not OK.”
Lehmann said the mask requirement has created mental health concerns for students and believes that the science is not being followed.
“I just feel we need to give parents back the choice,” she said.
Sherri Modory said school boards should focus on education. She cited a litany of state statutes, including the felony of suffocation and strangulation in alluding to the district’s mask mandate.
“Matters regarding the health of a child are not within your scope of authority,” she said.
Modory alleged board members were breaking the law and willfully violating their oath of office. She said they needed to take immediate corrective action or she would “seek every remedy under the law” to remove them from office.
Virtual meeting called ‘unnecessary’
Angela Wojtak called Tuesday night’s virtual meeting unnecessary. She said it was an example of the School Board’s attempts “to suppress the voice of the public.”
Wojtak took aim at Jen Freiheit, Kenosha County Public Health director, noting that she was not a medical doctor, “an epidemiologist or a virologist.”
“Her PhD is in public administration, which is another phrase for how to use your role as a bureaucrat to be relevant and scam taxpayers,” she said. She added that Freiheit’s recommendations to the district, which have include masking, among others, are not law.
Victoria Cummings told the board it was locking out parents by holding its meetings virtually and punishing them.
“How very 1960s of you. If you can’t stand the heat, then stop messing with the thermostat,” she said.
“Your political theater is the virus. This virus is narcissism of the false sense of having elitist wisdom,” Cummings said. “Stop encroaching on my rights.” The board , she added, was on “borrowed time.”
“And, one day you will have to face your creator and you will have to speak to him about your actions here on earth,” she said.
Policy ‘doesn’t go far enough’
Jade Jordan, a junior at Bradford High School who is vaccinated and wears a mask at school except when eating, also spoke saying she tested positive after a girl on her cheerleading team tested positive for the virus less than a week into the school year. Her parents were vaccinated, and tested negative. Her younger brother, who is not old enough to be vaccinated, tested positive. Neither she nor her brother developed symptoms.
However, Jordan believes the district’s quarantining policies don’t go far enough as neither she nor her brother were required to quarantine. According to the policy, “Individuals exposed to a COVID-positive individual on KUSD property will only be required to quarantine if they develop COVID symptoms within 14 days or are notified to do so by the health department.”
“Students and staff alike don’t want to go virtual, but more and more people are going to get sick with your current guidelines,” Jordan said. “As a high school student, I’m lucky to get vaccinated but what about our younger students who don’t have that option?”
She had parting words for those who don’t believe masks help to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“To anyone who thinks that masks don’t work, or say the School Board is committing a felony, make sure to tell your surgeon, the next time you have surgery, that you don’t want them to have a mask in the operating room,” she said.
Responding to recall threats
Earlier, Howard Moon, a retired educator and retired superintendent, took umbrage over a campaign to recall KUSD School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams.
Moon said he was “roundly disgusted” because it takes time, funds and materials away from students. He said those who ought to be ousted are “anti-vaxxers that have caused much distress here, there and everywhere.”
Moon also recalled being vaccinated when he was 12 against polio, a highly infections viral illness that affects nervous system that at one time afflicted and killed thousands, mostly children. Polio is now largely eradicated in the U.S. and is among the immunizations required by states for attendance at most public schools nationwide, although many states have non-medical exemptions from vaccines, including Wisconsin. The COVID-19 vaccine is not among those required.