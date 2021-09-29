KUSD Board clarifies mask policies; Virtual meeting still draws angry speakers opposed to policy

“Students and staff alike don’t want to go virtual, but more and more people are going to get sick with your current guidelines,” Jordan said. “As a high school student, I’m lucky to get vaccinated but what about our younger students who don’t have that option?”

She had parting words for those who don’t believe masks help to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“To anyone who thinks that masks don’t work, or say the School Board is committing a felony, make sure to tell your surgeon, the next time you have surgery, that you don’t want them to have a mask in the operating room,” she said.

Responding to recall threats

Earlier, Howard Moon, a retired educator and retired superintendent, took umbrage over a campaign to recall KUSD School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams.

Moon said he was “roundly disgusted” because it takes time, funds and materials away from students. He said those who ought to be ousted are “anti-vaxxers that have caused much distress here, there and everywhere.”