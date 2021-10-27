KUSD board OK's some recommendations to streamline meetings, leaves public comments intact in agenda order

Public comments are staying put.
At Tuesday night’s Kenosha Unified School Board, however, the long-standing item on the regular meeting agenda was under consideration to be move farther down toward the end after all of the board’s business was conducted.
The matter came up as the board reviewed policies for meetings and preparation and dissemination of information of its agendas. Among other recommendations targeted for removal was a requirement that the board review the district’s mission, vision, strategic goals and its own goals and an evaluation of adherence to board operating principles. Those were eliminated due to their repetitive nature and could be reviewed periodically.
The recommendations were brought forth by administration in an effort to streamline meetings and to allow the board to conduct its business, while giving the public time to speak. Over the last several months, the number public comments has increased at meetings.
Board member Mary Modder moved that the recommendation not include placing public comments to occur after new business. The motion was seconded by Board member Atifa Robinson. Board member Todd Price also sought clarification ensuring the comments would be intact in the same place on the agenda.
“No changes to the order with views and comments by the public. So, it will still follow the legislative reports,” said School Board President Yolanda Adams.
Modder said she understood the rationale for moving public comments to the end of the meeting as the board must conduct its business.
“We have business to do and it takes time and it’s very difficult to focus on all the things that we have to do if that’s through three hours of public comments,” she said.
She also recommended that comments be emailed to board members.
“But I do understand the people needing to speak and come before the board to speak and I don’t want to disenfranchise anyone,” she said.
The board also approved a change to its policy for meetings that align with a state advisory in place since March of last year that allows local governments to hold them virtually in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board has since employed virtual conferencing for its meetings but had not incorporated into policy.
A housekeeping matter, the board’s policy has now been updated to include scheduling its meetings to take place on district property or virtually “when deemed appropriate.”