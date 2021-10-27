KUSD board OK's some recommendations to streamline meetings, leaves public comments intact in agenda order

Public comments are staying put.

At Tuesday night’s Kenosha Unified School Board, however, the long-standing item on the regular meeting agenda was under consideration to be move farther down toward the end after all of the board’s business was conducted.

The matter came up as the board reviewed policies for meetings and preparation and dissemination of information of its agendas. Among other recommendations targeted for removal was a requirement that the board review the district’s mission, vision, strategic goals and its own goals and an evaluation of adherence to board operating principles. Those were eliminated due to their repetitive nature and could be reviewed periodically.

The recommendations were brought forth by administration in an effort to streamline meetings and to allow the board to conduct its business, while giving the public time to speak. Over the last several months, the number public comments has increased at meetings.

Board member Mary Modder moved that the recommendation not include placing public comments to occur after new business. The motion was seconded by Board member Atifa Robinson. Board member Todd Price also sought clarification ensuring the comments would be intact in the same place on the agenda.