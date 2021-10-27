KUSD board OKs some recommendations to streamline meetings, leaves public comments near top of agenda

Public comments are staying put at Kenosha Unified School Board meetings.
At Tuesday night’s board meeting, the long-standing item on the regular meeting agenda was under consideration to be moved farther down toward the end of meetings after all of the board’s business was conducted. But Board President Yolanda Adams said there will be no changes to the order for public comments and they will still follow the legislative reports early on board meeting agendas.
The matter came up as the board reviewed policies for meetings and preparation and dissemination of information of its agendas. Among other recommendations targeted for removal was a requirement that the board review the district’s mission, vision, strategic goals and its own goals and an evaluation of adherence to board operating principles. Those were eliminated due to their repetitive nature and the agreement that they could be reviewed periodically.
Over the last several months, the number of public comments has increased at meetings. The recommendations were brought forth by administration in an effort to streamline meetings and to allow the board to conduct its business, while giving the public time to speak.
School Board member Mary Modder said she understood the rationale for moving public comments to the end of the meeting as the board must conduct its business.
“We have business to do and it takes time and it’s very difficult to focus on all the things that we have to do if that’s (after) three hours of public comments,” she said.
She also recommended that comments be emailed to board members.
“But I do understand the people needing to speak and come before the board to speak and I don’t want to disenfranchise anyone,” she said.
Both sides object
Before the vote and during public comments, Brooks Litz, who ran unsuccessfully for the board in April, criticized the recommendation to move public comments saying he could tell, in his opinion, that the board "didn't care much" for the public dialogue having observed members on the phone or doing other things as people spoke. Before he could continue his assertions, his time was up, but then extended because he had apparently been cut off due to technical problems for a significant portion of his allotted 3 minutes.
Litz, who was among the electors who voted for cutting board salaries and reducing the levy at the Sept. 21 annual meeting, said that putting the matter after new business told him the board didn't want or value public input before making decisions.
Kyle Flood, a member of the Education Justice Coalition which has sought to restore the board salaries and the funding cuts, was also opposed to moving public comments.
"Now this is something all sides unite on. Multiple School Boards have tried to move these public comments or changed these public comments. Don't do it," said Flood. "Drop the topic. It is a waste of your time and it is wrong of you to do."
Virtual vs. in-person meetings
The board also approved a change to its policy for meetings that aligns with a state advisory in place since March of last year that allows local governments to hold meetings virtually in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board has since employed virtual conferencing for its meetings but had not incorporated into policy.
A housekeeping matter, the board’s policy has now been updated to include scheduling its meetings to take place on district property or virtually “when deemed appropriate.”
