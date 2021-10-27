KUSD board OKs some recommendations to streamline meetings, leaves public comments near top of agenda

“We have business to do and it takes time and it’s very difficult to focus on all the things that we have to do if that’s (after) three hours of public comments,” she said.

She also recommended that comments be emailed to board members.

“But I do understand the people needing to speak and come before the board to speak and I don’t want to disenfranchise anyone,” she said.

Both sides object

Before the vote and during public comments, Brooks Litz, who ran unsuccessfully for the board in April, criticized the recommendation to move public comments saying he could tell, in his opinion, that the board "didn't care much" for the public dialogue having observed members on the phone or doing other things as people spoke. Before he could continue his assertions, his time was up, but then extended because he had apparently been cut off due to technical problems for a significant portion of his allotted 3 minutes.

Litz, who was among the electors who voted for cutting board salaries and reducing the levy at the Sept. 21 annual meeting, said that putting the matter after new business told him the board didn't want or value public input before making decisions.