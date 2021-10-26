KUSD board unanimously approves 2022 budget with 6.15 levy reduction, decrease in property taxes

Property owners in the Kenosha Unified School District can expect their taxes to decrease next year.
The School Board voted unanimously with no debate Tuesday night approving the district's 2021-22 budget, which supports the district’s day-to-day operations with a levy that is down $5,877,880, from $95,574,353 for 2022 to $89,696,473, for the previous year, a decrease of 6.15 percent. In doing so, the board did not incorporate an advisory from electors during the district's annual meeting in September that proposed a $2.9 million rollback to the tax levy. The levy approved by the board represents the maximum allowable by state law.
To support the levy, the owner of a home valued at $200,000, will pay $1,556.59 based on a tax rate of $7.78 per $1,000 of property value in 2022, according to an analysis provided by Unified’s Chief Financial Officer Tarik Hamdan in the budget summary documents. During the previous year, the property tax on a $200,000 home was $1,787.04 based on a tax rate of $8.94 per $1,000 of property value.
Unified’s property tax levy for the coming year includes sustaining three major funds in the district.
Broken down, the levy includes support in the amount of $75,891,832 for the general fund, the district’s largest fund for operations, which decreased by $4,584,129, or a 5.70 percent reduction over last year. In addition, $12,304,641, is going toward funding debt service, which decreased by 9.51 percent, and $1.5 million for the community service fund, which did not change.
In 2022, the district’s general fund budget will increase to $287,776,121 compared with $271,030,215 in the previous year. That is up nearly 6.18 percent compared with a year ago. The district’s overall budget expenditures will also increase 2.56 percent from $356,027,932.32 to $365,380,118.09 next year.
In approving the budget, the board did not incorporate a recommendation from the Sept. 21 annual meeting of Kenosha Unified electors, who sought to reduce the levy even further. Both the levy and School Board salaries were part of that session in which a majority of voters proposed and passed fiscal alternatives to the recommendations from district administration.
Electors had recommended a reduction to administration’s proposed tax levy which was $88,907,061, at the time of the meeting, to $86,000,000. Board salaries were slashed from a $6,500 a year stipend to $100 per in-person meeting. While the decrease in board pay was effective immediately, the levy reduction recommendation was advisory.
