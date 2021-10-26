KUSD board unanimously approves 2022 budget with 6.15 levy reduction, decrease in property taxes

Property owners in the Kenosha Unified School District can expect their taxes to decrease next year.

The School Board voted unanimously with no debate Tuesday night approving the district's 2021-22 budget, which supports the district’s day-to-day operations with a levy that is down $5,877,880, from $95,574,353 for 2022 to $89,696,473, for the previous year, a decrease of 6.15 percent. In doing so, the board did not incorporate an advisory from electors during the district's annual meeting in September that proposed a $2.9 million rollback to the tax levy. The levy approved by the board represents the maximum allowable by state law.

To support the levy, the owner of a home valued at $200,000, will pay $1,556.59 based on a tax rate of $7.78 per $1,000 of property value in 2022, according to an analysis provided by Unified’s Chief Financial Officer Tarik Hamdan in the budget summary documents. During the previous year, the property tax on a $200,000 home was $1,787.04 based on a tax rate of $8.94 per $1,000 of property value.

Unified’s property tax levy for the coming year includes sustaining three major funds in the district.

