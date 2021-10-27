KUSD board unanimously OKs 2021-22 budget with 6.15 levy reduction, decrease in property taxes

In mid-October, the district saw its general state aid increase 1.72 percent to $2,516,613 compared with a year ago.

Total state aids, which affect the tax levy, increased by 2 percent to $2,959,545, with the district also receiving $795,328 aid for personal property but a reduction of $352,396 for high poverty aid. While the district's percentage of economically disadvantaged students increased to 57 percent, there were 28 new districts that also became eligible for high poverty aid, resulting in a reduction for Unified and other districts.

"If there's an increase in state aid, it does not increase your revenue limit authority, but what it does is gives you tax relief. So that means that's less revenue that you'll need from the tax levy," he said.

"Unbalanced budget"

Hamdan said the general fund budget, as presented, is an "unbalanced budget" in which expenditures are being projected to exceed revenues by $1,087,035 for next year. The board also approved "carryover" of more than $800,000 from the 2020-21 budget, which would result in a deficit between $1.8 million to $1.9 million.