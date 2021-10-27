KUSD board unanimously OKs 2021-22 budget with 6.15 levy reduction, decrease in property taxes

Property owners in the Kenosha Unified School District can expect some relief when tax bills arrive this December.
The School Board voted unanimously with no debate Tuesday night approving the district's 2021-22 budget, which supports the district’s day-to-day operations with a levy that is down $5,877,880, with $95,574,353 in tax revenue projected for 2021 compared to $89,696,473, for the previous year, a decrease of 6.15 percent.
In doing so, the board did not incorporate an advisory from electors during the district's annual meeting in September that proposed a $2.9 million rollback to the tax levy. The levy approved by the board represents the maximum allowable by state law under revenue caps.
To support the levy, the owner of a home valued at $200,000, is expected to pay $1,556.59 in taxes to the school district based on a tax rate of $7.78 per $1,000 of property value, according to an analysis provided by Tarik Hamdan, Unified’s chief financial officer. In 2021, the property tax on a $200,000 home was $1,787.04 based on a tax rate of $8.94 per $1,000 of property value.
Levy breakdown
Unified’s property tax levy for the coming year includes sustaining three major funds.
Broken down, the levy includes support in the amount of $75,891,832 for the general fund, the district’s largest fund for operations, which decreased by $4,584,129, or a 5.70 percent reduction over last year. In addition, $12,304,641, is going toward funding debt service, which decreased by 9.51 percent, and $1.5 million for the community service fund, which did not change.
For 2021-22, the district’s general fund budget will increase to $287,776,121 compared with $271,030,215 in the previous year. That is up nearly 6.18 percent compared with a year ago. The district’s overall budget for expenditures will also increase 2.56 percent from $356,027,932.32 to $365,380,118.09 next year.
In approving the budget, refrained from considering the Sept. 21 annual meeting of Kenosha Unified electors, who sought to reduce the levy even further. Both the levy and School Board salaries were part of that session in which a majority of voters proposed and passed fiscal alternatives to the recommendations from district administration.
Electors had recommended a reduction to administration’s proposed tax levy which was $88,907,061, at the time of the meeting, to $86,000,000. Board salaries were slashed from a $6,500 a year stipend to $100 per in-person meeting. While the decrease in board pay was effective immediately, the levy reduction recommendation was advisory.
Budget presentation
In his presentation to the board, Hamdan noted that during the annual meeting administration had been awaiting figures from the state including enrollment for calculating student membership, equalized property values and certified state aid and detailed staffing costs.
Hamdan said while the district's Third Friday enrollment counts were better than originally expected, the district still experienced a loss of 215 full-time equivalent students. He said the district's declining enrollment status continues to trigger additional temporary, non-recurring revenue limit exemptions and budget relief in order to give the district time to adjust its operations. He said the temporary relief measures are there to "raise a flag" to make adjustments.
In mid-October, the district saw its general state aid increase 1.72 percent to $2,516,613 compared with a year ago.
Total state aids, which affect the tax levy, increased by 2 percent to $2,959,545, with the district also receiving $795,328 aid for personal property but a reduction of $352,396 for high poverty aid. While the district's percentage of economically disadvantaged students increased to 57 percent, there were 28 new districts that also became eligible for high poverty aid, resulting in a reduction for Unified and other districts.
"If there's an increase in state aid, it does not increase your revenue limit authority, but what it does is gives you tax relief. So that means that's less revenue that you'll need from the tax levy," he said.
"Unbalanced budget"
Hamdan said the general fund budget, as presented, is an "unbalanced budget" in which expenditures are being projected to exceed revenues by $1,087,035 for next year. The board also approved "carryover" of more than $800,000 from the 2020-21 budget, which would result in a deficit between $1.8 million to $1.9 million.
"That doesn't scare me too much because we know that when we say projected expenses' we are assigning a dollar value to all (staffing) positions, whether they're filled or not, with the hopes that we fill them. But we also know what reality is and we're not able to fill all the positions that we have budgeted throughout the year," he said. "So we tend to have some vacancy dollars at the end of the year. So that means we spend less than what we have planned for. So, I'm confident that that kind of a number is within that range. That we should be pretty close to an even budget by the end of the year."