KUSD drops mask mandate with conditions; face coverings to become optional beginning March 28

The Kenosha Unified School Board voted unanimously to end its mask mandate, with face coverings to become optional to all, including students and staff, on March 28, the beginning of the fourth quarter.

At a virtual-only meeting, the board voted 7-0 Tuesday night to make masking optional with the understanding data be collected to poll parents in the district of their masking preference and that the rationale for the transition to mask optional operations and behavioral expectations of students, staff and visitors be communicated districtwide and to the public.

School Board member Rebecca Stevens proposed the motion that masks become optional, but "highly recommended" at the beginning of the fourth quarter to enable people to adjust to the the change.

"We will continue to monitor the progress and what's going on in our community to make sure that the plan remains fluid should we need to go back to all masking if the numbers get high again," she said. Stevens said the change would come with expectations of "non-bullying."

"If you're wearing masks, not wearing masks respect everyone's choice," she said.

Earlier, School Board member Todd Battle introduced a motion to amend the district's Better Together pln making masks "highly recommended or optional with the proposed new procedures to begin more immediately. Board member Tony Garcia supported Battle's motion, but their proposal failed 5-2. Voting against the motion were School Board President Yolanda Adams and board members, Mary Modder, Todd Price, Atifa Robinson and Stevens.

The board also voted unanimously favoring paring down major restrictions in the district's Better Together plan. The changes to the plan were approved, however, only after the administration's recommendation that kept the mask requirement intact were removed so that the board considered it separately.

Interim Superintendent Bethany Ormseth said with the latest administration recommendation under the plan, the district removed the 3 percent COVID-19 case threshold, which had previously triggered a school to shift to virtual learning. This was replaced with allowing for a school to maintain in-person learning, based on the staff availability to do so.

Visitors would also be allowed in the schools.

"Any cohorting language, any language that spoke to visitors asking that we'd preferred them to wait outside, we're going to go back to pre-COVID procedures where they have to come in and sign out their child," she said.

