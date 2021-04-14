KUSD music department earns high designation

The Kenosha Unified School board voted again Thursday night to give students the choice to either start the 2020-21 academic year in-person or through virtual learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
School under both choices will begin Sept. 14. The board also voted in favor for the return of fall sports in the district.
The plan was voted on again after a technicality over a possible open meetings violation, a complaint filed by the Kenosha Education Association. This vote was 5-2 with board members Yolanda Adams and Rebecca Stevens dissenting, a departure from the unanimous decision of Aug. 18.
At the August meeting, the board voted to rescind its decision in July for an all-virtual start and to offer the two learning options following hours of comments and deliberations. However, the item on the August agenda contained notification of the virtual-only plan being voted on and not re-consideration of the choice plan.
Not risking legal challenge
Rather than risk a legal challenge, the board rescinded its Aug. 18 vote and voted again. The Thursday meeting had been rescheduled at least twice due to civil unrest that forced curfews on the city until Wednesday.
Prior to the meeting, at least 25 to 30 people, including community members and teachers, marched outside the Unified’s Educational Support Center reiterating their concerns about safety over pandemic.
At the meeting, about 40 people spoke on both sides, including teachers, parents and students who were concerned about safety, mask wearing and the smaller distances within classrooms, as well as exposure to the virus. They favored the district implement an all-virtual opening at the beginning of the school year.
Parents, especially those who must work, however, called for the choice to have their children start in person and urged the board to reaffirm its decision made in August. Several were concerned about students with special needs who require hands-on learning, something that virtual learning does not afford them.
Union critical of decision
Following the vote, the Kenosha Education Association’s Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, president of the teachers’ union, issued a statement expressing disappointment over the board’s decision:
“The School Board had an opportunity to err on the side of caution and make a decision that prioritizes the safety of students and staff in the midst of a global pandemic.
“Instead of making a decision that was based in science and supported with evidence that our schools can open safely and stay open, they are choosing to risk the lives of students and educators by forcing them into unsafe working and learning conditions,” she said.
“All over the country we are seeing schools shut down because of a surge in positive cases. Kenosha County continues to be an area with high activity and spread. We are the only urban district in Wisconsin that is risking the safety of our community by sending educators and students into unprepared, unsafe working and learning conditions.
“Opening our schools before every safety procedure and policy has been carefully thought through and implemented is reckless and irresponsible. Unfortunately, it will be our entire community that pays the price,” she said.
During public comments, many who spoke were teachers who urged the board to revert to its decision in July for all virtual opening. Others, including parents and students, spoke in favor of opening schools for in-person learning.
Harborside Academy teacher Tracy Lowe discussed how she will have to separate herself from her family as her husband’s immune system is suppressed because of a recent transplant.
“I will be exposed to over 100 students a day,” she said, concerned that at some point someone at school will be infected.
Kate Trudell favored neither option and implored the board to further delay the start of school. She said her family has opted for virtual learning but that parents and students would be notified of their child’s schedules just three days before school opens. That’s not enough time to process and prepare and families, she said.
Candice Ohm said two of her three children are in special education programs and need the socialization that cannot occur in a virtual environment. Her 10-year-old son, Ayden, told the board he likes that his teachers help him while at school.
“My teacher pulls me aside and helps me with my school work,” he said. “It is hard to focus on a computer.”
Incoming senior Kameron Jester said the option for in-person learning gives her the opportunity to experience homecoming, prom, senior banquet, and graduation, among them, and became overcome with emotion at times.
“The year 2020 has been filled with so much hate and negativity. By being with my fellow classmates and teachers it will provide us with a sense of security and normalcy,” she said, no longer tearful.
Wilson Elementary teacher Justine Hammelev-Jones said she has been teaching her students virtually for nearly five weeks and has yet to have parents act negatively to the experience. Teachers wear masks, social interactions are limited between teachers and only school and district employees enter the building.
She said, however, she was still concerned with the 3,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths in Kenosha County, reflecting three and four percent increases over last week.
“I don’t think our numbers are seriously low enough for students coming back to the school,” she said.
Hammelev-Jones, who has been teaching for 32 years, said she’s tired of teachers being characterized as being “evil” and not wanting to be around kids.
Parent LaDonna King said one of her family members has died from COVID-19, while another is still in the hospital. She did not favor in-person learning.
“Expecting a child to wear a mask for 6 ½ to 7 hours a day, in my opinion, is ridiculous,” she said. She worried if children took off their masks whether teachers could guarantee the safety of other children in the classroom.
She wanted to know whether the district gave teachers the option to teach virtually since families have that option now. She listed off a number of states, including Indiana, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Georgia, which have had schools reopen and then shut down immediately after due to staff and students testing positive for the virus.
Stevens and Adams reversed their votes from August, saying they were caught off guard having to vote again in August after making a decision to go all virtual a month earlier.
Adams, however, offered an amendment to the plan to include that it could be rescinded if a surge in COVID-19 cases should occur. The amendment was accepted.
Adams said she couldn’t vote for the plan this time around because she did not feel parents had enough assurances of the safety of schools.
During the meeting, Patrick Finnemore, Unified’s facilities director, once again reiterated the requirement that everyone would wear masks, and emphasized the frequent cleaning and sanitizing, especially of common areas.
Students who outright refused wearing masks would get three chances before then being referred to learn virtually, according to Sue Valeri, chief of school leadership.
A district survey revealed that 57 percent of families preferred in-person learning to virtual learning. However, Adams wasn’t convinced as staff could not quantify the safety of schools with rating standards.
“Are we a 4? Are we at 5? Or are we at 8?” she asked. “So we’ve asked parents to make a choice without knowing ourselves how safe the schools are...because of that, I just cannot, in good conscience, support opening schools at this time.”
Stevens said she was not comfortable opening schools to students and teachers, especially, schools in high-poverty areas that don’t have extra support. She also said she was concerned about teachers, a number of which have health issues.
“We have to look at the whole. We can’t just look at one family. We can’t just look at sports…we have to look at the whole when we’re dealing with a very unknown situation,” she said referring to the pandemic.
Board President Tom Duncan said that unlike when the district closed schools in March, teaching staff now has the tools and the personal protective equipment as good as those with frontline responsibilities.
“I think we’re ready. I think we’re about as close to being as safe as we can,” he said. “I think we’re open to interacting in the school buildings or virtually, by your choice.”