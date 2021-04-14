KUSD music department earns high designation

For the fourth straight year, the Kenosha Unified School District has a national music honor to its credit.

The district was honored this week with the Best Communities for Music Education designation by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for its “outstanding commitment to music education,” according to a press release.

Now in its 22nd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

To qualify, the district answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.

Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“The music education program offered by Kenosha Unified has been highly regarded for many years by our students, staff and families,” KUSD Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis said in a statement.

“The high expectations set by our staff, combined with the commitment of our students, result in an exemplary program of which all are extremely proud.”

KUSD Coordinator of Fine Arts Scott Plank echoed those sentiments.

“It has been a great honor to receive this award for the past four years,” Plank said. “Thriving fine arts are a critical indicator in high-performing school districts and demonstrate a culture of excellence that goes above and beyond test scores.”

District officials said the award recognizes that KUSD is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act, which recommends music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.