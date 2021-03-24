KUSD offering lifeguard training for students; enrollment opens on Thursday

The Kenosha Unified School District is offering a lifeguard course for students ages 15 and up. Enrollment for the course begins Thursday, March 25 and space is limited. The cost for the course is $150 and training begins May 3rd.
Interested students can register online at https://kenosha.revtrak.net/r1#/f/lifeguard-registration
The deadline to enroll is April 23rd.
For more information, contact Simone L. Jones, Recreation Department administrative specialist, at 262-359-6225.
IN PHOTOS: Lance Middle School 7th grade service organization research project
The 7th Grade English Team at Lance Middle School and their students have spent the first half of Quarter 3 learning what it means to be a "Change Agent" and how just one person can make a difference in the world.
To complete their discussions, students chose a service organization to research and create a poster. They had to find out basics such as history, leading members, volunteer opportunities, donation options, and much more.
Students got to put down their Chromebooks and work on these hands-on posters with a partner and then present their final product to their classmates. Students learned a lot about local, national and worldwide organizations through this project and got to explore their new and growing passion for helping others.