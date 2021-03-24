 Skip to main content
KUSD offering lifeguard training for students; enrollment opens on Thursday
KUSD offering lifeguard training for students; enrollment opens on Thursday

  • Terry Flores

The Kenosha Unified School District is offering a lifeguard course for students ages 15 and up. Enrollment for the course begins Thursday, March 25 and space is limited. The cost for the course is $150 and training begins May 3rd.

Interested students can register online at  https://kenosha.revtrak.net/r1#/f/lifeguard-registration

The deadline to enroll is April 23rd.

For more information,  contact Simone L. Jones, Recreation Department administrative specialist, at 262-359-6225.

