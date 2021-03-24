KUSD offering lifeguard training for students; enrollment opens on Thursday

Kenosha News Managing Editor Pete Wicklund welcomes Kenosha Unified School Board candidates during Monday night's forum at the district's Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. Six candidates are vying for three seats in the April 6 election. (Video taken March 22, 2021)

The Kenosha Unified School District is offering a lifeguard course for students ages 15 and up. Enrollment for the course begins Thursday, March 25 and space is limited. The cost for the course is $150 and training begins May 3rd.