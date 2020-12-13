 Skip to main content
KUSD offers virtual calming room, an online resource for students and staff
KEEPING CALM RESOURCES

KUSD offers virtual calming room, an online resource for students and staff

Web page KUSD

KUSD’s Calming Room website options include soothing music, visual relaxation and journaling exercises.

 Heather Poyner

Some days, it helps to just watch puppies romping around or to just zone out to harp music.

Especially these days, when routines are disrupted and daily life has become unpredictable.

To cope with the stresses of current times, Kenosha’s educators have developed The Calming Room, an online resource for teachers, students and their families.

The Calming Room is a website offering nine avenues to relaxation, from nature scenes and coloring templates to yoga instruction and live camera feeds of puppies or kittens frolicking about.

“We have research that proves that when you flip your lid you cannot learn,” said Jenny Schmidt, director of special education and student support for Kenosha Unified School District.

The Calming Room was initiated after teachers, students and staff indicated that social-emotional stresses greatly impacted learning.

Social-emotional learning was addressed by KUSD Return 2020 as committees grappled with the 2020-21 school year.

The result was the creation of the virtual Calming Room using an Easygenerator, an electronic collaborative learning software platform.

“This was something we had to figure out and had a lot of great minds at the table,” Schmidt said. “From admins to support staff, their hearts are in it.”

Whether a person needs a timeout from virtual learning or parents want to have a chill moment, Calming Room activities such as coloring or yoga poses may fit the bill.

“We needed to create social-emotional resources, because if students are not feeling comfortable, they can’t learn,” Schmidt said.

The same goes for parents and teaching staff, Schmidt added.

“Dis-regulated adults cannot deal with dis-regulated students,” she said.

Although the website was created with special education students and staff in mind, the tools “apply to everyone,” Schmidt said.

“This is one of those things we’ll keep even after the pandemic goes away,” she said

Where to go

To access the Virtual Calming Room, visit https://sites.google.com/teachers.kusd.edu/calmingroom

Calming room apps are also available at:

https://sites.google.com/teachers.kusd.edu/calmingroom/home/calming-apps

