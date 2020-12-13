KUSD offers virtual calming room, an online resource for students and staff

Some days, it helps to just watch puppies romping around or to just zone out to harp music.

Especially these days, when routines are disrupted and daily life has become unpredictable.

To cope with the stresses of current times, Kenosha’s educators have developed The Calming Room, an online resource for teachers, students and their families.

The Calming Room is a website offering nine avenues to relaxation, from nature scenes and coloring templates to yoga instruction and live camera feeds of puppies or kittens frolicking about.

“We have research that proves that when you flip your lid you cannot learn,” said Jenny Schmidt, director of special education and student support for Kenosha Unified School District.

The Calming Room was initiated after teachers, students and staff indicated that social-emotional stresses greatly impacted learning.

Social-emotional learning was addressed by KUSD Return 2020 as committees grappled with the 2020-21 school year.

The result was the creation of the virtual Calming Room using an Easygenerator, an electronic collaborative learning software platform.