WATCH NOW: KUSD School Board appoints newcomer Robinson to fill vacancy left by Wade

The Kenosha Unified School Board unanimously appointed Atifa Robinson on Thursday night to fill the vacancy on the board left by Dan Wade.

Robinson, of Kenosha, community strategist for Kenosha’s Lifecourse Initiative for Healthy Families, earned the most points with 19 during the final of two rounds in the board member selection process. The School Board interviewed 12 other candidates during a three-hour special session held at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other finalists included Kenosha residents Patrick A. Langston II, with 12 points, Valerie Douglas, 11 points and Aziz Al-Sagur, 8 points.

Robinson will serve out the remainder of Wade's term which ends April of next year. Wade announced last month was stepping down due to health reasons.

For more on this story, check back later at www.kenoshanews.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.