WATCH NOW: KUSD School Board appoints newcomer Robinson to fill vacancy left by Wade
WATCH NOW: KUSD School Board appoints newcomer Robinson to fill vacancy left by Wade

Kenosha resident Atifa Robinson was selected by the Kenosha Unified School Board to fill the vacancy left by Dan Wade during a special meeting held Thursday night. Robinson was appointed following interviews that included a dozen other candidates during a special session of the board.

The Kenosha Unified School Board unanimously appointed Atifa Robinson on Thursday night to fill the vacancy on the board left by Dan Wade.

Robinson, of Kenosha, community strategist for Kenosha’s Lifecourse Initiative for Healthy Families, earned the most points with 19 during the final of two rounds in the board member selection process. The School Board interviewed 12 other candidates during a three-hour special session held at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.

Other finalists included Kenosha residents Patrick A. Langston II, with 12 points, Valerie Douglas, 11 points and Aziz Al-Sagur, 8 points.

Robinson will serve out the remainder of Wade's term which ends April of next year. Wade announced last month was stepping down due to health reasons.

