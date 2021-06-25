KUSD School Board to hold special meeting to appoint new member, interim superintendent

The Kenosha Unified School Board is expected to appoint a new board member during a special meeting next week.

The meeting will held at 5 p.m. July 1 at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., in the boardroom, where trustees will hold interviews with candidates and will appoint a successor to Board member Dan Wade who announced earlier this month he would be stepping down June 30 after seven years.

Wade submitted his resignation to the board on June 10, citing health reasons. He was first elected to the School Board in April of 2014. Wade’s current term expires in April next year. School Board members earn a $6,500 annual stipend.

Candidates for appointment to the School Board had until noon on Thursday to turn in letters of interest for the School Board seat. Names and information of applicants vying for the soon-to-be vacant position were not available as of late Thursday.

The last time the board held a special session to appoint a member to fill a vacancy was in August of 2019. Yolanda Santos Adams, currently the board’s president, was appointed to fill the vacancy of then-Board member Gary Kunich who stepped down because he was moving out of the district. Adams won election to the board again earlier this spring.