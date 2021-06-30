KUSD School Board to interview 13 candidates, after former board member drops out of running

The Kenosha Unified School Board is expected to interview 13 candidates after a former board member who initially expressed interest dropped out of the running this week.

The board will conduct interviews Thursday night before appointing a new member to fill the vacancy left by the departure of Dan Wade. Wade announced June 10 that he was resigning at the end of the month due to health reasons. His last day was Wednesday.

The board is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., to interview the candidates in two rounds.

All candidates will be interviewed in round one. The board will then narrow the field to three candidates who will participate in a second round of interviews before deciding who will fill the vacancy.

Falkofske drops out

Last week, 14 candidates submitted their letters of interest in running for the open position. Kenosha resident Mike Falkfoske, an analyst for MGP Inc., who previously served one term from 2015-2018, whoever requested to be removed, according to a list update from School Board Secretary Stacy Stephens on Wednesday.