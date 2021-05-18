KUSD School Board to review mask policy; city ordinance remains intact until May 27

The Kenosha Unified School Board will hold a special meeting Thursday night to consider the district’s policy for face coverings and quarantining procedures for students and staff as school and administration plans for rest of the school year and the coming academic year.
The special meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. The meeting can also be accessed online via Unified’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/kenoshaschools/live
A virtual option public comments is available via Google Meet for regular and special board meetings and requires users to have the Google browser installed. To register to speak, both virtual and in-person speakers can access the sign-up sheet at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf3McG7XbPlLyaw9R96QZ7-6pYWNwJL2n_il-vO0YttwJSOug/viewform or 262-359-6320. All requests to speak virtually must be received no later than 24 hours prior to the posted meeting time.
Survey results to be incorporated
According to Tanya Ruder, the district spokesperson, the board will incorporate the results of an online survey for Unified parents, guardians, students and staff currently underway regarding the use of face masks and quarantines for the remainder of the year and for the the 2021-22 academic year.
Currently, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that schools continue to use masks through the end of the 2020-21 school year to help prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19 amid the pandemic. Unified has been following the recommendation for mask-wearing with guidance from the Kenosha County Division of Health, which has incorporated CDC guidelines.
Last week, the CDC also issued guidelines for the general public that masks no longer have to be worn for those who’ve been fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated people also need not stay 6 feet away from others in most settings, whether outdoors or indoors, according to the CDC guidance. The CDC still recommends the face coverings for those traveling on public transportation, ride services, airplanes and trains among them.
Ordinance in effect until May 27
While Racine’s mask requirement ended Friday, a day after the CDC issued the latest guideline, the local ordinance remains in place in the City of Kenosha. Currently in effect until May 27, Kenosha’s law requires that anyone over the age of 5 wear masks while spending time inside public places and businesses in the city in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
A proposal to repeal the city’s mask mandate went before the council May 3 but failed by a vote of 12-4.
At the council meeting Monday night, Ald. Rocco LaMacchia, who had proposed the repeal of the city ordinance, expressed frustration that the ordinance continues.
“The CDC said we don’t have to wear masks if you’ve been vaccinated … but yet we still have our mask ordinance for 10 more days,” LaMacchia said. “I hope everybody’s happy.”
Following the meeting, Mayor John Antaramian said the mask ordinance would still remain in effect until May 27, a date chosen as the council earlier considered extending it based on when “everyone would be able to be vaccinated,” Antaramian said.
Herd immunity goal
One of the original proposals to extend the mask ordinance would’ve continued mask wearing through July. However, a compromise struck in committee based the current sunset date on the vaccine’s availability toward a goal of “herd” immunity against the virus, or 75 percent of the population.
Herd immunity occurs when a significant portion of a population becomes immune to an infectious disease, thus decreasing the transmission risk from person to person. Furthermore, those not immune become protected indirectly because ongoing disease spread in a community has been minimized.
As of Monday, 59,641 Kenosha County residents, or just over 35 percent, have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the Wisconsin Immunization Registry posted on the county’s COVID-19 response website. Another 68,385 residents, or just over 40 percent were awaiting a second dose of the vaccine toward becoming fully vaccinated.
According to the county data, herd immunity would be achieved at 127,500 fully vaccinated individuals.
