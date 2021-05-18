KUSD School Board to review mask policy; city ordinance remains intact until May 27

Survey results to be incorporated

According to Tanya Ruder, the district spokesperson, the board will incorporate the results of an online survey for Unified parents, guardians, students and staff currently underway regarding the use of face masks and quarantines for the remainder of the year and for the the 2021-22 academic year.

Currently, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that schools continue to use masks through the end of the 2020-21 school year to help prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19 amid the pandemic. Unified has been following the recommendation for mask-wearing with guidance from the Kenosha County Division of Health, which has incorporated CDC guidelines.

Last week, the CDC also issued guidelines for the general public that masks no longer have to be worn for those who’ve been fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated people also need not stay 6 feet away from others in most settings, whether outdoors or indoors, according to the CDC guidance. The CDC still recommends the face coverings for those traveling on public transportation, ride services, airplanes and trains among them.

Ordinance in effect until May 27