KUSD School Board to select superintendent search firm at Feb. 7 meeting; Ormseth says she won't seek position

The Kenosha Unified School Board will vote Tuesday anticipating to hire a consulting firm that will assist the district in selecting a new superintendent this year.

The board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Educational Support Center board room, 3600 52nd St. The meeting will be held in person and virtually and speakers can sign up for public comments prior to the meeting.

During a closed session, the board will be interviewing representatives of the three consulting firms to aid in the selection process. They are:

- Wisconsin Association of School Boards

- Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates

- BWP & Associates

It will then reconvene in open session for discussion and possible action to select the firm.

The district has been without a permanent superintendent since the departure of Sue Savaglio-Jarvis at the end of June last year. Savaglio-Jarvis is currently the principal at St. Rita Catholic School in Caledonia, where she was hired less than two months after leaving Unified.

Bethany Ormseth, former principal of LakeView Technology Academy has been the interim superintendent the last seven months.

School Board President Yolanda Santos Adams said that Ormseth has consistently declined becoming the district’s next superintendent.

“It was never her intention to do it long term,” Adams said Wednesday night.

Adams said the district is actually “a little behind” in the search process the board had initially intended to begin during the summer.

“We were going to do a search immediately and we have talked to her at least twice and let her know we wanted to give her a little more time before we did the search.”

She said board members wanted to give Ormseth the opportunity to experience being at the helm of the district, which is the third largest in the state.

“She assured us it was never her intent to be the permanent (superintendent). That’s how we brought her in and nothing’s changed up to now,” Adams said. “So, it’s time to do the search.”

Adams said the position has yet to be posted and that the board will be relying on whoever is selected to come up with the timeline, which would include posting the job, selecting qualified candidates, scheduling interviews and bringing forth superintendent finalists.

She said that the original intention was to have a superintendent in place by this summer, but acknowledges that they may not hire that person until later in the year.

Should the search take longer than anticipated Adams said Ormseth has indicated she would continue on “as long as we need her.”

“We’ll know more about the timeline after we’ve selected the firm Tuesday night,” she said.

Reached late Wednesday, Ormseth reiterated that she intends to remain interim superintendent and expects to return to her former position once a superintendent is in place.

“I am pleased to see the process to find a permanent superintendent progressing as planned. It has been an honor to serve the community and district where I was born and raised, and will continue to happily serve in this role as needed while the search is underway,” Ormseth said.

“I am committed to KUSD and will always step up to help when and where needed for our students, staff and families. When a permanent superintendent is found, I will return to my role of director of LakeView Technology Academy where I will again work with the amazing staff who are dedicated to leading our students to success.”

