KUSD seeks volunteers to serve on standing committees
The Kenosha Unified School District is seeking volunteers to serve on its Audit/Budget/Finance, Curriculum/Program, Personnel, and Planning/Facilities committees.

Those interested should have a background related to the committee on which they wish to serve and a desire to share their professional expertise with the district. Prospective committee members must live in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie or Somers and submit a letter of intent citing qualifications and reasons they wish to serve.

Selected members will serve a one-year term and will be required to attend the quarterly meetings, which are scheduled for 5 p.m. or later on Oct. 12, and in 2022 on Feb. 8, April 12 and June 14.

Mail letters of intent no later than Sept. 7 to the Educational Support Center, ATTN: Stacy Stephens, 3600 52nd St., Kenosha, WI 53144. They also may be faxed to 262-359-7672, emailed to srstephe@kusd.edu or dropped off 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.

For additional information, call 262-359-6320 or visit www.kusd.edu/sites/default/files/document-library/english/8850.pdf.

