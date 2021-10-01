KUSD stimulus funding plan to add teachers in math, reading, virtual instruction and other support services

Since then, however, the district has applied for a $650,000 grant through the Federal Communications Commission to cover hotspots used by students, according to Hamdan. He said that “swapping” the technology expenses using the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund credit would free up stimulus funds to pay for teacher licensing tuition costs. The credit would also enable the district to cover $200,000 in additional personal protective equipment and 2021 summer school expenses.

Third round of funds

Unified is also in line to receive a third round of federal stimulus relief, or ESSER III funding, of about $45 million.

“That is a grant we still don’t have the official award for yet,” he said.

That grant, which is the largest of the three federal stimulus funds, has a requirement for public/community input and feedback. While the details for public input have yet to be rolled out, at least one requirement is that 20 percent of the funding be reserved specifically to address “learning loss,” Hamdan said.

“More details will be coming in the future on the ESSER III, but this (plan) will take care of the other stimulus grants,” he said.

