KUSD stimulus funding plan to add teachers in math, reading, virtual instruction and other support services

Kenosha Unified School District expects to spend more than $5 million from nearly $20 million in a second round of federal stimulus funds, adding 23 full-time equivalent teachers.
The teachers will specialize in reading, math, social and emotional learning interventions, virtual instruction and substitute teachers for each of its school buildings.
Under the plan unanimously approved by the School Board Tuesday night, the district’s stimulus funds would cover hiring:
10 full-time equivalent reading/math intervention specialists at a cost of $1,141,460;
Four full-time equivalent teachers specializing in social-emotional learning at $456,584;
Nine full-time equivalent teachers for virtual instruction at $933,705;
41 long-term substitute teachers at $2,713,027
ESSER II funding
In June, the School Board approved a preliminary plan for round two of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, also known as ESSER II, with about $15 million earmarked for air quality and ventilation improvements and upgrades to buildings district wide.
The district is set to receive the $19,926,190 in COVID-19 relief funds during the upcoming fiscal year, according to Tarik Hamdan, Unified’s chief financial officer. The funding is included in Unified’s budget proposed for 2021-22.
While the costs for hiring the instructors currently exceeds the proposed budgeted relief funding by $377,915, Hamdan said the district anticipates that figure to balance as not all of the long-term substitutes would be accepting medical insurance with the offers.
Under the stimulus staffing plan, reading intervention instructors were recommended for McKinley, Strange, Vernon, Bose, and Edward Bain School of Creative Arts elementary schools; Lincoln and Bullen middle schools; and Bradford and Tremper high schools. A math intervention specialist would be funded at Brass Community School, also an elementary school.
ESSER II funding would also go toward social-emotional support intervention teachers at Grant, Somers and Edward Bain School of Creative Art elementary schools, and at Lincoln Middle School. Virtual instruction teachers would be funded at Whittier, Prairie Lane, KTEC-West and Bradford High School. Kenosha eSchool staffing includes two half time equivalent staff members.
Stimulus funding
Earlier, the district proposed using $1.45 million, or about half of its state stimulus funding of $2.9 million under the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, for technology costs, specifically its 1:1 technology program for students. The revised plan, which the board also approved Tuesday, adds $518,725 for five full-time equivalent teaching positions — reading and math specialists.
About $300,000 would go toward mental health support services and virtual student and family assistance and $100,000 would be dedicated to positive behavioral interventions and supports. A remaining $531,275 has yet to be determined, according to the plan.
Under the stimulus funding recommendation, the annual salary for an intervention specialist is $74,651, with a total of $114,146 including benefits. A virtual learning instructor would earn an annual salary of $66,000, at a total of $103,745 with benefits. A long-term substitute’s projected annual salary is $37,427, at $66,171 with benefits.
Revised ESSER I
Also revised was the the district’s original ESSER I plan, which was approved by the board a year ago with the 2020-21 budget to accommodate covering $203,000 in tuition costs for 75 teachers to obtain “316 Reading” licenses. The licenses are required for teachers assigned to instruct more than one class in a school day, reading recovery and federal Title I programs. The district would also use the funds to cover a total of $147,000 in tuition costs for 35 teachers obtaining English as a Second Language licensing.
Last year, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction allocated $4,663,182 in federal stimulus funds for Unified, of which $3,717,517 covered the costs of technology, including computers and mobile Wi-Fi hotspots for students and staff. It also reimbursed some $945,665 for cleaning, health and safety products, including masks and sanitizers.
Since then, however, the district has applied for a $650,000 grant through the Federal Communications Commission to cover hotspots used by students, according to Hamdan. He said that “swapping” the technology expenses using the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund credit would free up stimulus funds to pay for teacher licensing tuition costs. The credit would also enable the district to cover $200,000 in additional personal protective equipment and 2021 summer school expenses.
Third round of funds
Unified is also in line to receive a third round of federal stimulus relief, or ESSER III funding, of about $45 million.
“That is a grant we still don’t have the official award for yet,” he said.
That grant, which is the largest of the three federal stimulus funds, has a requirement for public/community input and feedback. While the details for public input have yet to be rolled out, at least one requirement is that 20 percent of the funding be reserved specifically to address “learning loss,” Hamdan said.
“More details will be coming in the future on the ESSER III, but this (plan) will take care of the other stimulus grants,” he said.
